Student suffers extreme allergic reaction while trying to dissolve her old lip fillers

A 20-year-old student was left with a massively swollen face after a severe allergic reaction to a product designed to dissolve lip fillers.

Isis de Oliveira Almeida Pinheiro, from Palmas in northern Brazil, was left with the terrifying reaction after having hyaluronidase injected into her lip earlier this month.

The psychology student posted footage of the horrific accident to her TikTok in a clip that has gone viral 1.5 million views.

Isis had to have her filler dissolved after being left with one side of her lip fuller than the other following a recent plumping appointment.

She told local media: ‘At first we tried to shape it because hyaluronic acid can be shaped in the first days, but there was an excessive build-up of the product and it didn’t work.

‘We also tried to perforate to push it out, but it didn’t work. The last time I went, we used hyaluronidase, which I later learned has a very strong allergic potential.’

Isis said her face began to swell uncontrollably as soon as she was given the enzyme.

She told local media: ‘In an hour everything was already very swollen. I rushed to the hospital, they gave me adrenaline, steroids, anti-allergic drugs and it took time for everything to calm down’.

She added: ‘I was very scared because it happened very quickly. And I felt a lot of pain. My mouth hurt a lot, I couldn’t see because my eye had closed a lot.

‘I kept thinking that I would end up with some sort of after-effect, that my face would end up not being normal again.

‘I was very scared and thought ‘my God, what did I do?’ and very afraid of something worse happening.’

Isis revealed that it took four days for her face to return to normal. She says she doesn’t plan to have any more cosmetic procedures done for the time being.

She explained that she decided to post footage of her mishap on social media to warn others about the possible risks of such procedures, but she had no idea it would go viral.

She said: ‘I didn’t expect it to have such an impact. I posted it to warn people because it was very dangerous and I hadn’t seen anything about it.’

Dermatologist Camila Novak – who was not involved in the procedure – told local media that if Isis had not sought immediate help, she could have died.

She said: ‘An important part of the population suffers from swelling of the mucous membranes, of the lips, in the eyes, it can cause edema of the glottis, tight breathing, it can cause allergies throughout the body.’