Student shot at Madison Park Academy in Oakland: Cops arrest 12-year-old suspect

A 12-year-old gunman has been arrested after shooting down an East Oakland high school on Monday, leading to a mass evacuation and a student hospitalized.

The shooting happened Monday on the campus of the Madison Park Academy, police say, forcing officials to evacuate the school, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood of the city of California.

The injured student, who was 13 according to police, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries sustained during the assault by the pre-teen gunman.

Police said the gunman tried to flee in the aftermath of the shooting, which took place as the school day ended around 2 p.m., but was captured.

Officials have yet to reveal whether the suspect was a student at the school – the latter rocked by a mass shooting.

Students and staff were photographed outside the East Oakland School Monday immediately after the shooting, which police say was carried out by a 12-year-old gunman

An aerial view of the chaos outside the school, in Sobrante Park. A 13-year-old student was injured in the shooting and a 12-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody

Hundreds of students, staff and parents lurked outside the school on Monday after officials ordered a mass evacuation

The weapon used in the incident has been found and recovered.

The shooting and subsequent evacuation of the school caused a backup of traffic in the area – which is one of the most crime-ridden in the state – as parents rushed to pick up their children when they learned of the incident.

Aerial helicopter footage shows the frenzy that followed, with hundreds of students, staff and parents gathered near campus as they tried to locate their loved ones.

Video at the scene showed a crowd of parents and students lurking as they stared at the school during the evacuation, which officials say was carried out successfully.

Police arrived on the scene Monday and arrested the pre-teen gunman, who police say tried to run away in the frenzy that followed the premeditated attack.

The Alameda Country Sheriff’s Office, which was among the first to respond to the scene, said the 13-year-old victim had been located upon arrival by deputies and was found to suffer from at least one gunshot wound.

The child was then transported to a local hospital for treatment, where it currently resides. Police are yet to clarify the victim’s condition.

At the moment, it appears that the 13-year-old student was the sole victim of the apparently premeditated strike, which is currently under investigation by local police.

Parents anxiously wait outside East Oakland school during student evacuation

According to initial local reports, the gunman was on the run when police arrived at around 2:30 p.m., but he was quickly located and apprehended.

Police have not yet given a motive or identity for the young shooter, and have not commented on what kind of charges the minor will face.

Given the child’s age and the fact that the shooting is not currently fatal in one of the most progressive states in the US, it is likely that the shooter, if convicted, could evade a severe sentence.

Both Oakland Police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene in the hours after the suspect was apprehended. The two departments will work together on the case. Neither has shared further details about the case or the victim’s condition.

An investigation is currently underway.