Student shocked by rude note left by neighbour demanding she not walk barefoot in her own house

A student has received a sternly worded note from her downstairs neighbor for a surprisingly innocent reason.

The woman, who lives in student housing in Vienna, Austria, shared in thousands of outraged comments an image of the handwritten note demanding that she “stop walking barefoot” on Reddit drawing.

The disgruntled neighbor threatened to report the barefoot rammer to the police if they continued to walk through their home, especially between 10pm and 6am.

A student was shocked to find a rude handwritten note from her downstairs neighbor demanding that she stop walking 'barefoot' through her own apartment

‘STOP WALKING BARE FOOT. If you keep doing that and especially during the Ruhezeit – Nachtstilte (22:00-06:00) I will report you to the police for nuisance,” the note read.

Ruhezeit is known as “quiet time” in Germany, where residents are legally prohibited from making noise during the hours the notewriter outlined.

Anything above 50 decibels is illegal from 10pm to 6am and people are completely banned from doing things like vacuuming, mowing the lawn, hammering and playing loud music or they risk a hefty fine.

What is Ruhezeit? Ruhezeit, also known as ‘quiet hours’, is the time in Germany when you are legally obliged to keep the noise level down. The generally agreed quiet hours are 10pm and 6am or 7am on weekdays and all day Sunday, although there may be some exceptions in different cities or if your landlord imposes different rules as well. It also applies to all public holidays for the whole day. There are also further restrictions on lunch in some cities or states, although that has become less common these days. The general rule of thumb is that you can make sound up to a normal room volume (up to 50 decibels), but anything beyond that is illegal. The following sounds are prohibited during Ruhezeit: Vacuuming of any kind

wash your car

Mow your lawn

All the gardening with loud power tools

All construction work with loud power tools

leaf blowers

snow blowers

Water powered pumps

Loud music

Loud gatherings and parties

hammering Source: longoda.cto

“*sniff* imagine having the audacity to walk barefoot in your own apartment,” the woman captioned the post.

The student said she received the message after being away for three months and returning to her dorm for one night to pack her things and return her key.

“It’s not like anything has happened for weeks that prompted them to write this,” she said.

“I was careful not to be noisy, never heard any noises myself, and no one else complained about my walking when I lived here full-time.”

The post drew thousands of comments from Redditors, many of whom were confused by the strict rules.

‘How is walking barefoot louder than walking with the standard German Karin shoes Birkenstock?’ one user asked.

“Probably a heel-runner like my wife. A sledgehammer would have less impact,’ another speculated.

‘What are they going to tell the police? ‘My apartment is not soundproofed and I can hear my neighbors walking, I want to report that now!’ What kind of answer does that person expect?’ a third laughed.

“I could understand if your feet were cymbals,” a fourth joked.

‘What am I missing here? I would think walking barefoot would be calmer. Maybe you have hooves?’ another question.

Others suggested ways to annoy the downstairs neighbor even more as revenge for the rude request and some sympathized with them.

‘Buy those Dutch clogs. So you don’t walk barefoot…’, one person suggested

‘My upstairs neighbor sounds like an elephant jumping in all directions. So I get it,” admitted a second.

“I’ve lived with a heel striker before, so I’m siding with the neighbor,” admitted a third.

Earlier, an irate resident received a surprisingly well-mannered response after writing an expletive-laden note instructing his neighbor to keep the noise down at night.

The heated exchange between Perth’s neighbors was shared on the news satire site The Bell Tower Times 2.0making viewers dazzling.

The disgruntled local resident of Mosman Park wrote an angry note to the noisy neighbor telling them to stop playing videos at night and taped it to a wall in the complex.

‘Just a tip. Don’t play your personal growth videos at maximum volume at night, you’re being inconsiderate,” the message read.

Despite the rude tone, the resident to whom the message was addressed wrote a polite reply on the back of the page apologizing for causing the inconvenience and requesting the note-maker to clean up his language.

“Sincere apologies if my podcast bothered you. I adjust the volume and placement of my speaker. It wasn’t near maximum volume, but I appreciate the sound has to travel and I’m sorry,” they wrote.

“I also have a tip that swearing at your neighbor isn’t very nice or considerate either. Just bringing an issue to their attention is enough. Peace and love xoxo.’

People in the comments were impressed by the ‘understated’ and reasonable response and joked with the resident who wrote the mean message, maybe he should listen to a ‘personal growth’ podcast himself.

“I think the personal growth podcast really needs to be turned up to volume…the neighbor clearly needs them more,” one woman laughed.

“The damn call was a bit blunt, but I really appreciate the low-key but quickly simmering tension as a dynamism,” commented another.

‘Yes, maybe you should ask the man nicely. That seems to work in most parts of the world’, agrees a third.

“Those podcasts should work, handled well,” one man laughed and another said, “Someone’s TOLD.”