Student popped her jaw back in place after dislocating on a plane

An airline passenger was forced to reposition her own jaw after it dislocated during a yawn at 40,000 feet.

Holidaymaker Isabella Prusak-James, 21, was on an EasyJet flight from London Luton to Malaga in Spain last week when her jaw suddenly dislocated.

Footage shows the student from St Albans, Hertfordshire, with her jaw wide open, as her boyfriend shoved her fingers into her mouth in an attempt to snap it back into place.

After Isabella and her friend were taken to a private area of ​​the plane by the staff, she finally managed to put it back in place herself.

Isabella, who studies at Nottingham Trent University, said: ‘It’s the tenth time it’s happened, the first time it showed up when I was 18.

‘I still don’t know what caused it, it’s common for it to happen to someone once, but unusually for it to keep happening.

“It’s always caused by yawning and it’s always on the right side.

“When I was on the run I yawned and then it happened, it’s not painful, just awkward.

“I was typing on my phone to my friend to get the flight attendant because we didn’t have enough room to put him back in because someone has to be behind me.

The student said she had a moment of panic because she thought she wouldn’t be able to get her jaw back in place on her own.

“I tried to cover my mouth so people couldn’t see it, but I think people were looking at me.”

The business student was quickly led to the back of the plane, where her friend tried to push it back in before the brave passenger finally did it herself.

Fortunately, Isabella did not require medical attention after the ordeal.

The condition has no long-term side effects, except that the risk of arthritis in her jaw increases the more often it dislocates.

She continued: “The flight attendant took us to the back of the room and pulled back the curtain.

Why dislocate a jaw if you haven’t had an accident? The lower part of the jaw is called the mandible and is connected to the skull by the temporomandibular joints (TMJs). If the lower jaw becomes detached from one or both TMJs, it is known as a dislocated jaw and is often caused by trauma such as a fall or sports injury. However, opening the mouth too wide to yawn, vomit and bite, or during dental surgery can also dislocate the jaw. A disorder of the temporomandibular joints can cause pain and affect movement and also puts people at higher risk for dislocation. To get the jaw back in place, a doctor places his thumbs against the lower back in the mouth and the rest of his fingers under the lower jaw to put it back in place. In some circumstances, they will use supportive bandages to hold the jaw in place and restrict movement as it heals. Source; Medical news today

“She was very nice, she stood there and looked at us. She understood the instructions I gave my friend and motivated her to bring it back in.

“She said it was the first time it happened.

“My girlfriend kept trying, but eventually said ‘it’s stressing me out’ and she asked if I could put it back in.

“I had never tried it before, but I succeeded.

“As I sat back in my chair, the man next to me said he had a metal plate in his jaw and we talked about our jaw problems.

“Everyone was very nice, which was reassuring.

“It’s given me confidence because sometimes when I’m yawning and alone I worry because I’ve always thought I couldn’t bring it in myself.

“But now that I know I can put it back into myself, it’s reassuring. Every time it happens, I learn something new.’

The vacationer posted footage of the ordeal on TikTok, where it gained 5.5 million views.

Users quickly responded to the post, writing: ‘I’ll never open my mouth again’

Another said: ‘True friendship that’, while a third wrote ‘new fear unlocked’, while another admitted ‘I would freak out so much’

Isabella said, ‘I just thought this was great content, being on a flight and it’s coming out.

“I’ve been on flights before I thought it could come true and it finally worked. I didn’t expect it to get the views.’