Student pastor in South Carolina is on leave after giving out 'inappropriate' stickers to students

A student minister at a Baptist church in South Carolina has been placed on leave after handing out ‘i [heart] hot youth pastor stickers to students – reportedly including a 14-year-old girl.

Cory Wall, 35, acknowledged via a statement from Fairview Baptist Church in Greer that he ‘made a bad decision and a mistake’ in distributing the stickers to students.

Parents of children attending the church in South Carolina have taken to social media in outrage that the sticker was insensitive and inappropriate.

Youth ministers across America have attracted controversy in recent years for cases involving child sexual abuse.

Fairview Baptist Church is also a member of the Southern Baptist Convention — along with about 50,000 other churches across the United States — which this year has been accused of covering up sexual abuse in its churches.

Cory Wall, 23, joined Fairview Baptist Church as a student pastor in January. According to the church, he has served churches between South and North Carolina for 14 years

A photo of the sticker shared by the sister of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly got it from Wall

The controversy ignited when the sister of a 14-year-old girl shared a photo of the sticker online, claiming it had been given to the girl by Wall during a midweek service.

She says in the social media post that the sticker made the girl feel ‘uncomfortable’.

The photo caused a stir online late last week, and on Sunday the church announced in a brief statement that its ‘deacon officers and staff team’ had chosen to put Wall on leave pending an investigation.

The wall was quickly removed from the church’s website.

Fairview Baptist Church in Greer, South Carolina, is a member of the Southern Baptist Convention, which has been embroiled in controversy surrounding sexual misconduct coverage this year

Emails allegedly sent by Wall and church officials after the dispute have also circulated online.

Fairview, or its lead pastor, Eddie Leopard, has not responded to a request for comment regarding the validity of those emails.

The first, which reportedly came from Wall, says: ‘We are updating our database throughout the church and I encouraged children to come and visit me to get a sticker and update their information.’

‘The sticker was meant to make fun of the ‘I Love Hot Mom’ culture. In retrospect, the joke was in very bad taste and a mistake on my part.’

Wall came to Fairview as a student pastor in January.

He graduated from Chapman High School and has a degree in psychology from North Greenville University as well as a master’s from Southeastern Theological Seminary, the church said.

He had “spent the last 14 years serving local churches in North and South Carolina in the student and college areas,” the church said in a statement at the time.

A recording also leaked of the church’s leading pastor Leopard addressing the stickers during a service. Again, the church has not responded to inquiries about the veracity of the recording.

“I wanted you to be the first to hear, it’s only true,” Leopard said in the alleged recording.

‘Any decision made by church leadership should be shared by the church, not with the media and certainly not on social media.’

In the recording, a man who is said to be the priest also says that the stickers may have offended ‘some people’.

Basile Tchividjian, an attorney with the law firm Bozlaw, which represents survivors of sexual abuse in the United States, told the Christian media The Roy Reports as he found the recording regarding

He also questions the possibility that Wall made the stickers himself: “Not that I’ve looked, but I’ve never seen these stickers for sale anywhere,” Tchividjian said.