Student officers at Met taught ‘having good relationship’ with police is sign of ‘white privilege’

Student agents at the Met are learning that ‘a good relationship with the police’ is a sign of ‘white privilege’, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

The students are also challenged to ask themselves ‘if they have ever felt guilty about being white or having privileges’.

The Metropolitan Police’s training program — unveiled after a Freedom of Information request — lists “race learning in school” as another example of “white privilege.”

Tory MP Tim Loughton said: ‘If only the police were as energetic in catching criminals as they were in promoting political correctness, we could see a dramatic drop in crime rates.’

The Met’s guidance appears to contradict a call yesterday by new Secretary of the Interior Suella Braverman for the armed forces to prioritize “common sense policing” rather than focus on “symbolic gestures” or “initiatives on crime.” area of ​​diversity and inclusion’.