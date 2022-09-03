Student newspaper slammed for its ‘how to shoplift’ guide – but editor wants to open debate

A student newspaper sparked controversy after it published a guide to the “subtle art of shoplifting.”

The story appeared in the latest print and online issues of the University of Queensland student newspaper Semper Floreat.

Written by an anonymous author, the piece revealed tips about stealing items from stores, including advising students to “park away from the building and be aware of CCTV.”

One of the tips was instructions for students to focus on big business instead of “mom and dad” joints and to take only what they need.

It also suggested stealing during peak hours to avoid unwanted attention and assuming false identities to effectively rob stores.

The piece ended with a final edict to “make sure you do it when all else fails.”

The piece claimed that the practice of “frifting” — or free shopping — is a necessary action in an “ongoing class war.”

Semper Floreat editor-in-chief William Kugelman said the “hypothetical” shoplifting guide helps students with rising living costs.

“We stand by our decision to publish the hypothetical guide to safe shoplifting, entitled ‘The Subtle Art of Shoplifting,’ as a resource for proven students in a world where the cost of living is rising,” he said.

Kugelman told the Daily Mail Australia that he did not believe there were any legal issues with the article appearing, but there was a back and forth between the paper and the student union over a separate piece – the paper’s center fold.

“Legal advice is not my direct responsibility, the union president is obliged to withhold publication,” he said.

“Last week I decided to just publish without permission because the president was making fun of me. I’ve always said that since I took this job if I don’t get permission in time, I’ll just publish.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted UQ Union president Emily Searle for comment.

“This is a class war and the working class is under attack. We have no choice but to stand up and fight back,” the play’s original anonymous author wrote in a follow-up article to Semper Floreat.

Some commentators online called the original piece “shameful,” and the guide infuriated outspoken campus identities.

‘A lot of people are having a hard time. breaking the law is a human right. But if you get caught breaking the law, you get the consequences, that’s the social contract,” Kugelman said.

“As for the legal implications, I’m not sure it’s illegal to write about shoplifting.

“Personally, I think an argument has to be made that they (big companies) will survive where shoplifters can’t.

“Of course we don’t condone small business shoplifting and the like.”

Mr Kugelman admits that “not everyone agrees”, but said he had received positive feedback from students.

The student publication also said 55 percent of respondents to a Facebook survey about the shoplifting item said they thought it was “cool.”

But many found the piece unconvincing, finding it inciting “dishonesty,” and being driven by “pseudo-intellectual arguments” for shoplifting.

An anonymous university student told the newspaper that he thought the piece was inappropriate.

‘(My friend) actually said ‘how pathetic is this? … (Semper Floreat) basically encourage people to steal and commit theft’ and I thought, ‘Gosh, that’s pretty awful that we’re funding it publicly because tuition is mandatory,’ he told the courier post.

“It’s undoubtedly a rather left-wing publication, but this is certainly one of the first times that eyebrows have really been raised.”

“I just think it’s a bit silly to publish,” another student says online.

“I don’t see the point in letting people be dishonest and entitled to someone else’s expense,” wrote another.

Other commentators defended Semper Floreat’s choice to publish, and some added their own shoplifting tips and jokes.

“I tend not to intentionally use hostile terms like ‘class war’, as the (original) Semper article did, but the discussion about the cost of living for students is legitimate. I’m glad that our uni-newspaper has recently taken on ‘a more activist role’. It used to be boring,” one student wrote.

The University of Queensland declined to comment further directly on the matter and referred instead to the sorority.

“Semper Floreat is an independent publication of the student union and the university is not involved in the production,” said a spokeswoman.