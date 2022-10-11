Student Jeni Larmour, 18, died hours after being dropped to college in Newcastle

A brilliant A* student with an “electric personality” was killed by ketamine and alcohol within hours of starting her new life at university, an investigation has found.

Described as ‘a model apprentice’ by her former headmaster, Jeni Larmour, 18, was an accomplished college student and classical singer about to embark on a degree in planning and architecture at a top university.

However, the teenager consumed a lethal amount of the anesthetic along with alcohol on the first night in her student flat on the Newcastle University campus.

‘Modelling’ Jeni Larmour, 18, died in her dorm rooms within hours of being dropped off for her first night at university in Newcastle in October 2020

Miss Larmour, from Newtonhamilton, County Armagh, was alleged to have ingested class B ketamine before dying on Oct. 3, police said.

An inquest into Ms Larmour’s death was postponed in November 2020 until the conclusion of a criminal investigation into the incident

Her body was found by paramedics at 5 a.m. on October 3, 2020, when it was already clear to them that Jeni was dead.

Home Office pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper told the Newcastle inquest that Jeni’s blood alcohol level was two and a half times the legal maximum limit and that she had 1.3 milligrams of ketamine per liter of blood in her body.

A toxicologist found that her ketamine levels were “below levels that would normally result in death” and that her alcohol consumption “would have caused moderate intoxication in the average social drinker.”

But the cocktail of both was enough to kill a teen with the world at her feet, the hearing was told.

dr. Cooper said the death was due to a combination of ketamine and alcohol.

He added: “The important thing is how used a person is to a drug like ketamine, it would have a greater effect if someone was not used to its effects.”

Although Jeni was found at 5 a.m., the investigation revealed that another student had found her “stiff” as early as 10 p.m. the previous evening.

dr. Cooper told the hearing: “The paramedics seem very confident she was very clearly dead, if they feel there is a glimmer of life they would usually try to resuscitate.

“Hypostasis discoloration could indicate she had been dead for several hours when she was found around 5 a.m..”

Jeni, who was from Newtonhamilton, County Armagh, was a star pupil at the Royal School Armagh, a prestigious secondary school, which she wanted to attend from the age of nine.

Her mother Sandra told during the hearing that despite her young age, Jeni had achieved a lot and traveled a lot.

She became a deputy principal at school and was also such a talented singer that she could have made it her profession. Jeni was also a senior cadet in the army, competing in a round British Tall Ships race.

While achieving four A*A levels, she attended Trinity School in London, where she obtained an advanced degree in classical singing, usually given to those who wish to pursue it as a profession.

In 2019 she sang a solo from the opera Carmen in French at Armagh Cathedral and in the same year she went on a school trip to New Delhi, paid for by her own charity work, including an abseil.

Seeing the city’s slums inspired her to choose planning and architecture as her chosen degree and she was accepted to Newcastle University.

Ms Larmour told the hearing: ‘Jeni’s bag was always packed and I am proud that she has had such a varied life experience in her limited years.

“She took on gigantic tasks that other people would have avoided, but she attacked everything with vim, speed and efficiency.

‘She was an accomplished singer and actress and was declared by many to be fit for the London stage.

“She was grounded and sensible and had a part-time job in the village shop in our nearest village. Jeni had an electric personality.’

Ms Larmour told in tears of the devastating effect her death had on her family.

Struggling with sobs, she added: “She had an action-packed life, but was a humble girl of many talents. She took everything on her feet.

“Her death has left a huge void that will never be filled and was a huge and unpredictable loss to me, her father, David, her brother Daniel and her extended family.

“I believe she was also a great loss to Newcastle University and the world of planning and architecture she would have come to.”

At the hearing, Kavir Kalliecharan (19), from Coleridge Close, Leeds, was living in the flat with her on the night in question and was prosecuted with parole. He is represented at the hearing by Richard Wright, KC.

Kalliecharan alleged in Newcastle court that Jeni produced drugs that the two used.

Mr. Kalliecharan, the court was told, became ill and passed out. When he came to, he found her on the floor of the room and sounded the alarm before starting CPR.

In April, Kalliecharan’s trial was postponed for eight weeks while the CPS assessed “the seriousness of the charges” against him.

When the case resumed in June, Kalliecharan pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA, ketamine and cannabis in Newcastle University’s Park View Student Village on the day in question.

Kalliecharan had the drug charge against him dealt with by means of a two-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £21 victim allowance.

In addition to being an A* student academically gifted in four A levels, she flourished socially and creatively. As an extracurricular student she took classical singing lessons and when she reached the highest level in 8th grade she obtained the Advanced Diploma in Classical Singing from Trinity School London. Such degrees are for those who want to take their professional development to the next level in music performance or teaching.

Jeni became involved in every aspect of school life, spending seven years in the Combined Cadet Force, earning stripes year after year to become a Color Sergeant. This included after-school drills and weekend camps leading groups of younger cadets.

After Jeni’s death, her mother received a letter from Baron Richard Dannatt, former Commander in Chief of the British Land Forces.

Ms Larmour said Jeni was one of six cadets chosen from Northern Ireland to take part in Lord Dannatt’s Tall Ships Around Britain race.

She said, “During this journey she made wonderful friends, many of whom – including Lord Dannatt himself – wrote to me after her death.”

Jeni also volunteered as a student leader at the International Summer School in Gordonstoun, Scotland, the former King Charles school.

Ms Larmour added: ‘These are some of the big things, but there were also small things; witty one-liners and her infectious loud laugh, cuddling with me on the couch watching a movie, or sitting cross-legged on the bed and telling me all the gossip, or in her words ‘the biz’.

“I found little notes scribbled on a notepad that said ‘I love you Sandra, from Jeni.’

The hearing continues.