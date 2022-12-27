Student caught using ChatGPT to write a philosophy essay at the university of South Carolina

A philosophy professor at the University of South Carolina warns that we should expect a lot of cheating with ChatGPT, an OpenAI chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, after catching one of his students using it to generate an essay.

Darren Hick, a philosophy professor at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, wrote a lengthy Facebook post this month detailing problems with the advanced chatbot and the “first plagiarist” he had caught for a recent assignment to write 500 words about Hume and the horror paradox.

Having been trained on a gigantic sample of text from the internet, ChatGPT can understand human language, hold conversations with humans, and generate detailed text that many have said is human-like and quite impressive.

“ChatGPT responds in seconds with a response that appears to have been written by a human being, plus a human with a good sense of grammar and an understanding of how essays should be structured,” Hicks wrote.

“The first indicator that I was dealing with AI is that, despite the syntactic consistency of the essay, it didn’t make sense.”

Hicks noted a number of other red flags.

“He said some true things about Hume, and he knew what the horror paradox was, but after that it was just nonsense.” he wrote. “ChatGPT sucks quoting too, another flag.”

Hicked explained that for introductory classes, the AI ​​would be a “game changer.”

“Although each time you ask for ChatGPT, it will give at least a slightly different response, I’ve noticed some consistency in the way it structures essays,” he wrote. ‘In the future, that will be enough to raise more flags for me. But then again, ChatGPT is still learning, so it may get better.”

“Expect a flood, people, not a trickle,” Hick warned. “I hope to institute a policy that if I believe material submitted by a student was produced by AI, I will throw it out and give the student an impromptu oral exam on the same material. Until my school develops some standard for dealing with this sort of thing, it’s the only way I can think of.’

Several teachers and professors have warned about the capabilities of AI chatbots in recent weeks.

Kevin Bryan, an associate professor of strategic management at the University of Toronto who led an AI-based entrepreneurship program and closely follows the industry, said he was “amazed” by ChatGPT’s capabilities after testing it by having AI write numerous exams. . answers

“You can no longer give take-home tests/assignments,” Bryan said at the start of a Twitter thread detailing the AI’s abilities.

However, not everyone is ready to hold a funeral for student essays.

In Plagiarism Today, Jonathan Bailey claimed that the college essay, whose popularity has been waning for years, is not in fact dead.

‘Despite the challenges, there are still times when an essay is an appropriate assessment tool. Even if it is no longer the default or gold standard, the essay is likely to remain a tool instructors use to assess students’ understanding of the material,’ Bailey wrote.

‘AI won’t be the death of the trial, but it can change it. You can change the indications that are used, the accounts receivable that need to be rated, and the general approach to the concept.’

For its part, OpenAI issued a statement: “The dialog format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, question incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.”

