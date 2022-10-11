Student, 29, at London’s Central St Martins banned from bringing her newborn baby to campus

A student at one of the UK’s most prestigious art schools is prohibited from bringing her newborn baby to campus or breast-feeding her during lectures.

Jasmine Toffano, 29, has accused Central Saint Martins of discrimination after staff told her daughter Chloe, who is less than two months old, cannot join her on site.

The art school, which counts Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney among its alumni, is part of the University of Arts London – currently ranked second in the world for art and design.

Ms Toffano, a sophomore graphic communications design student, has filed a formal complaint about the way her case has been handled and has now launched a campaign calling on Central Saint Martins to change its policies. The times reports.

She left her retail job to attend art school and told staff in January that she had become pregnant by her husband Riccardo Mangiapelo.

The mother initially believed there would be no problems if she brought her baby to campus.

But art school reversed its decision a few days before she was due to return to college.

Jasmine Toffano, 29, has accused the prestigious Central Saint Martins art school of discrimination

The London art academy counts Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney among its alumni

She was told last week that Chloe “will not be allowed” on campus after it was deemed “in direct violation of the university’s ‘children on location’ policy” – despite the document being published more than 13 years ago. .

Instead, Mrs Toffano’s husband had to travel from their home in St Albans to London, where he would spend the day with their child in a cafe while she was studying – with the mother joining them to breastfeed in between lectures. .

However, after her husband’s paternity leave ends, the couple needs a nanny to care for Chloe until she’s old enough to go to daycare.

That would also mean that Mrs. Toffano would have to abandon her plans to breastfeed her baby.

She has launched a petition calling for change, with campaigners warning Central Saint Martins to review its policies to ensure they are not discriminatory or illegal.

Mrs. Toffano said: ‘I breastfeed and it would be easy to take my daughter to university and to classes to breastfeed her.

“However, the university is delaying approval to allow me to get my daughter to college. I first applied for this in January 2022, and they always told me there were no issues.

“But two days before the start of the semester, they banned me from college with the baby.

“This means that I am now struggling to find the balance between current lectures and my baby’s needs.

Mfs Toffano, a sophomore graphic communication design student, has written a formal complaint

I only have to breastfeed for a few months until my daughter can go to daycare full-time. So it makes no sense to take a whole year off for a few months.’

She has called on the university to “stop the ongoing dishonesty” and “not force mothers to choose between career and family.”

An art school spokesperson said: “Our campuses are filled with specialized equipment and machines that create a potentially dangerous environment for children and babies.

“Currently, our health and safety policies and insurance policies do not allow babies or children on campus except for short exceptional visits. This means that the university cannot facilitate access for children and babies on a regular basis, as we cannot guarantee their safety.

“We have apologized to Ms Toffano for the conflicting information she was initially given and the time it took her to clarify. This should not have happened and we are sorry for the suffering this has caused.

“We recognize that there is more we can do to provide better facilities for caregivers and this is something we are actively trying to improve. UAL will review its current policy in light of this matter.

‘We have provided Ms Toffano with access to a private room and fridge so she can express milk and we will work with her to ensure it is suitable for her needs.

“Our priority is to ensure that Ms Toffano can complete her education and we are contacting her to discuss what adjustments can be made to support her.”