Student, 20, left throwing up in the pub feeling ‘like a zombie’ after being bitten by adder

A student has told how being bitten by a viper made him throw up in a pub and felt “like a zombie from the Walking Dead.”

Sol Almond, 20, was walking along a woodland road on his way to the pub on Aug. 3 when he stepped into the undergrowth to let a car pass and felt a sharp pain in his foot.

It was later discovered to be a bite from Britain’s only venomous snake.

Britain has seen an increase in viper sightings in recent months, with many of the signature snakes zigzagging on beaches – but bites are rare.

Once in the pub in Pembrokeshire he started to ‘sweat’, felt faint and started throwing up – later his ‘whole leg’ swelled up.

The Cardiff Metropolitan University student said his GP told him he must have been given a ‘large dose of poison’ to cause such a severe reaction.

Sol went to the emergency room at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, 13 miles from his home in Solva, Pembrokeshire, where the bite occurred.

He probably accidentally stepped on the viper.

Sol explained: ‘I immediately felt a burning pain in my foot, but thought it must be a bee sting or something, even though there was some blood, and tried to ignore it – and went on to the pub even though I did. it’s such a pain. I was stumbling a lot.

“We ordered drinks and food and I tried to forget it, but I was getting worse – my leg hurt so much and I felt the pain rising from the foot.

“I also sweated a lot and started to feel faint and then I really started throwing up.

“I realized I had to go to the hospital. I don’t remember much about the next few hours. I drifted in and out of consciousness, feeling like a walking dead zombie.”

What should I do if I have been bitten by a viper (or other snake) in the UK? TO DO: Keep calm as most bites in the UK are not serious

Keep the part of your body that was bitten as still as possible

Lie in the recovery position

Taking paracetamol for the pain

Try to remember what the snake looked like so you can tell the doctor

Remove jewelry or clothing near the bite as it may swell NOT: Go near the snake or try to catch or kill it

Try sucking or cutting the venom from the bite

Tie something around where the bite is

Source: NHS

He said the nurse initially thought he was having a panic attack after being stung by an insect.

He felt confused and got the “worst fever imaginable” when his leg – and his lips – swelled.

Later, two small scratches appeared where the canines had entered.

About six hours after the bite, tests confirmed it was from a snake, and he was immediately given a poison ivy.

Sol said, “I think the delay, and the fact that I put ice on the wound first, which I later found to concentrate the venom in one spot, made the whole thing worse, but I’m on the mend now.” . ‘

Sol was discharged from hospital over two weeks ago after the August 3 bite, but was on crutches until two days ago.

His letter of discharge from the hospital lists his injury as ‘snake bite’ and mentions that he was given ‘Viperfav’, which neutralizes the venom of the common European viper, Vipera berus.

Sol, a sports physiotherapy student, hopes the incident won’t affect his rugby game.

“It took me a while to get all the feeling back in my leg, but I’d say it’s about 80 percent better now, so I’m pretty optimistic,” he said.

“Everyone who’s seen me on crutches assumed I sprained or injured my ankle while exercising, but when I say it was a snake bite, they just can’t believe it.

“I guess we’re just not used to hearing about viper bites in this country.”

Snake bites are very rare in the UK, with an estimated 50-100 per year, but since the viper’s venom is intended to kill small mammals, fatalities are much rarer.

According to the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Trust, only 14 deaths from viper bites have been recorded since 1876, the most recent being in 1975.

The snakes are not usually aggressive but will bite if they feel threatened.

But early this month there was a big increase in viper sightings on British beaches.

They are often found along paths, on open moors and on grassy riverbanks.

Vipers can be recognized by a zigzag pattern that runs down their backs.

They are poisonous (organisms that bite to inject their toxins) rather than poisonous (toxins are released when you eat them).