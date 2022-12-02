Student, 19, died from sepsis after being bitten by a spider in university accommodation

A University of Hull student died of sepsis after a bizarre reaction from a spider bite at accommodation where complaints had already been made about an invasion.

Harry Bolton, 19, was found dead in his shared dorm in Chancellor’s Walk four days after being bitten in the back.

Others at the student accommodation complex on Cottingham Road, Hull, East Yorkshire, had already complained of an invasion of spiders – but an inspection had found no infestation, an inquest found.

On October 7, 2021, one of his housemates realized that he had not received a response to a text message sent to him, according to the hearing.

After the housemate came home from work that evening, he knocked on Harry’s door together with another housemate. But when there was no answer, property security was called, and his room door was broken open.

The light came on and they found “promising” second-year student Harry lying in his bed, on his back with his eyes and mouth open.

He felt cold and his roommates and the member of the security team noticed that his chest was not moving.

They called the police and paramedics who noticed a large gaping wound the size of a £1 coin on Harry’s back that appeared to be infected.

Harry was found not to be breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just four days earlier, on October 3, 2021, Harry had told a friend that a spider had bitten him on the back and he was not feeling well.

His friend suggested going to the ER to get it checked out.

Harry went to the Hull Royal Infirmary at 9:40 pm that evening with a high fever and a high heartbeat.

A blood sample was taken and nothing high risk was detected, although there was inflammation.

But Ben Rayer, an ER consultant at Hull Royal Infirmary, told the court this was not something the laboratories would flag as an immediate risk.

At 1:01 am on October 4, Harry went home and told staff he would go home to bed and check up the next day.

The next morning, Harry was last seen by his housemates.

Another housemate, Kacper-Krysztof Zydron, testified in court about a similar bite he received on the neck in August 2021.

He said it hurt “a little” at first, but after a few days it got so bad that he couldn’t move his neck.

Kacper went to the ER and was told to take some paracetamol. It didn’t work and he told his parents.

His parents helped him clear the pus from the infection, and Kacper said that helped ease the pain. He called his GP and asked for antibiotics to heal the wound which cleared up his infection.

Kacper emailed Ashcourt Student Housing about a spider problem with an image of a common house spider he took the next day.

But Hull’s Coroner’s Court heard that an inspection by the maintenance team found no infestation on the property in Chancellor’s Walk.

The lease stated that low-level pest entry was the responsibility of the tenants.

After Harry’s death, pest control was called in and an investigation was conducted for the peace of mind of the tenants.

Traps were put out. This showed that, given the time of year, there was a normal number of insects in the house.

Coroner Paul Marks determined that Harry Bolton’s death was caused by sepsis due to an acute infection of the chest resulting from an infected wound on his back.

He said, ‘If he hadn’t been bitten by an invertebrate, possibly a spider, he wouldn’t have died at that moment. It’s an incredibly unfortunate case. He had a promising future ahead of him.’