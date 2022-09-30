Stuart Pearce suggests the North London derby as the perfect fit for America

Stuart Pearce has encouraged the Premier League to play high-profile matches abroad after suggesting the North London derby could be a perfect fit for a match abroad.

Like the NFL bringing games to London, the Premier League has long been seen as an asset that can be moved to different countries, with America seen as a potential venue.

During talkSPORT, Pearce admitted he was against adding another game to the overcrowded top-flight calendar, but insisted he would support a move to play some matches abroad to raise the profile of English football. .

“I’m against a 39th game, but I’m for a 38th game,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want the extra game, but within the calendar if you want to take one to a neutral ground somewhere..

“You take a game off the calendar – Spurs v Arsenal – whatever it is, and play it in the [United] States.

“All our teams head to America, Australia and the Far East in the pre-season to spread the word about the Premier League and support the football club’s financial income.

Mikel Arteta (right) and Antonio Conte (left) meet at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday

“Unless we try these things, we don’t know if they’ll work or not. There is a World Cup in Qatar halfway through the season and everyone thinks it won’t work.

“Well, what evidence do you base your statements on, none at all?

The move to Premier League teams around the world was first mooted by former FA chief Richard Scudamore in 2008 when he suggested adding an extra round of play to be played in different countries.

Countries would bid to host matches, with the best bidders getting the rights to host the matches. The idea was later rejected by the FA.

Arsenal welcome their North London rivals to the Emirates for the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon, when Premier League football returns after the international break.