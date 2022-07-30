STUART PEARCE: English football has come on leaps and bounds since the start of the Premier League,

Football was a dangerous, violent place in the 1970s – and the 1980s were a little better, but not much. I remember going to the World Cup in Italy in 1990 and some MPs wanted England kicked out for vandalism.

That kind of behavior has now largely disappeared and the Premier League has been a big part of it, but sometimes you don’t realize how much has changed until you look back.

When I look at old photos of myself during my playing days, the stands in the background are quite empty. We can all look back through rose-colored glasses. I have to check people out for times when they tell me it was ‘so good in the 80s’. I started playing in the 70’s as a non-League player and I have to say you’re a bit misguided if you think it was the good times.

60-year-old Stuart Pearce played in a very different era of English football

Football has changed for the better. The Hillsborough disaster, which saw fans crushed in the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, was a major harbinger of all this, after which the ground became a lot safer. So was Italia 90, which helped make football even more popular.

Nowadays people flock to watch English football from foreign shores. Stadiums are full. The Premier League turned our national game into a global product. The league attracts the best players in the world, some of whom I have had the opportunity to coach. They all want to come and play in the Premier League.

In many ways it has become a new showbiz. Footballers come with movie and rock stars, and that’s because of the global appeal of our national game. That must be a good thing.

Just bought some tickets to see Bruce Springsteen next summer. You want to see the biggest stars, you want to see the best. Yes, there is a place to see the lesser lights, but you want to see the top performers.

That’s what the Premier League offers: the chance to watch Mo Salah and Erling Haaland play. Haaland wanted to come here from the German Bundesliga. I covered the Community Shield on Saturday and was excited to see it.

Finances aside, it’s a great time to be a Premier League footballer. The quality of the training grounds, the quality of the coaching, the quality of the analysis, the medical staff, everything has improved since my playing days. If you are a player today, you have the chance to be the best you can be. Not sure if that was the case when I was playing.

Thirty years ago, I don’t think anyone really knew what impact the Premier League would have. We knew it would improve the game overall, but I’d be lying if I said I knew the English game would see a player on £500,000 a week.

Attracting players like Erling Haaland’s is a sign of the quality of Premier League football

Finances are a byproduct of football. That’s something people sometimes use to pop in the Premier League, but there are so many pluses that have come out of it, not to mention the television coverage and the ability to watch your team as often as you can.

Our national team wouldn’t be as strong if the Premier League hadn’t been formed. People said to me that the influx of foreign players coming to play in England would be detrimental to ours. I’ve never seen it like this, I saw it as an improvement. The professionalism that certain foreign managers and players have brought has enhanced our homegrown talent.

When I first donned the England shirt against Brazil, I think Mirandinha was the only one from their side who played in England – for Newcastle. Now English players have nothing to fear as they play against international players every week.

The Premier League is an incredible product that seems to be growing and growing. Where it will end up in 30 years, who knows?