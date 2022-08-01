Stuart MacGill is accused by lawyer of being a cocaine who may have LIED about kidnapping: Cricket

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill may have lied about being assaulted and kidnapped during a drug deal he allegedly helped organize, a judge has heard.

Brothers Frederick Schaaf, 28, and Richard Schaaf, 30, are charged with kidnapping the former spin bowler on April 14, 2021.

Charged with taking or detaining a person in company for gain and causing bodily harm, the couple filed bail in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday.

Their lawyer Avni Djemal said there was “a high level” of evidence that MacGill was involved in the drug transaction and was surprised he had not been charged for the incident.

“He says I have nothing to do with it,” Mr. Djemal said.

But there was evidence to the contrary that MacGill had been an avid cocaine user all along, or that he was drunk, or desperate for money and spoke to the dealer to arrange the delivery of pounds, the court was told.

Djemal said MacGill was an unreliable witness with serious credit problems.

According to his police statement after the incident, he was repeatedly punched in the front and back of his face and in the chin, causing a concussion.

“(But) he doesn’t have any visible injuries after those events,” Djemal said.

“There was no medical evidence to support his claim that he had lumps on the back of his head,” he said.

MacGill (pictured) told police he was forced into a car in Cremorne on Sydney’s north coast and taken to Bringelly, south of Sydney.

According to his police statement when the men let him go, Mr Djemal said he had to wear sunglasses to see if he was injured.

“If you’ve been hit, why the facade?”

Three attackers then allegedly tried to extort money from the 51-year-old before dropping him off in Belmore about an hour later, about 45 minutes away.

He couldn’t identify the men who kidnapped him, but said they spoke Tongan.

He waited a week to report the incident to the police and said he was so frightened by the experience and had been threatened with a gun.

The Crown argued Monday that Frederick Schaaf had two phones, one in the car allegedly used in the kidnapping.

But Djemal said his other secret phone was not near the car, and he claimed his other overt phone was left in the car while it was borrowed.

Djemal said the car had been loaned to cousin Elijah Schaaf, who then used it for the kidnapping without Frederick’s knowledge, aided by Vaeluagaomatagy Felio.

Judge Richard Button has reserved his decision on the bail applications.