Stuart MacGill accused kidnappers released on bail as cricket legend’s saga continues

Two brothers charged with kidnapping former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill have been given strict conditional bail by the NSW Supreme Court.

Brothers Frederick Schaaf, 28, and Richard Schaaf, 30, are charged with kidnapping the former spin bowler on April 14, 2021.

The couple charged with taking or holding a person in company for gain and causing bodily harm were released on bail by Judge Richard Button on Thursday.

According to the police statement from MacGill, after the incident, he was beaten repeatedly on the front and back of his face and in the chin, causing him a concussion.

The Crown admitted that there were no medical reports or witness statements to substantiate the seriousness of the alleged assault.

Schaaf’s brother’s lawyer Avni Djemal argued that there was “a high level” of evidence that MacGill was involved in the drug transaction and was surprised that he had not been charged for the incident.

“There can be some doubt as to whether the complainant got into the car voluntarily,” Justice Button said.

MacGill told police he was forced into a car in Cremorne on Sydney’s north coast and taken to Bringelly, south of Sydney.

Three attackers then allegedly tried to extort money from the 51-year-old before dropping him off in Belmore about an hour later, about 45 minutes away.

He couldn’t identify the men who kidnapped him, but said they spoke Tongan.

He waited a week to report the incident to the police because he was so frightened by the experience and threatened with a gun.

The Crown alleges that the men kidnapped and assaulted MacGill, who at the time ran a restaurant to get money for a drug ‘scam’ allegedly perpetrated by a man introduced to them by the cricketer, according to the verdict.

The court was told that Frederick Schaaf had two telephones, one of which was in the car allegedly used in the kidnapping.

But Djemal said his other secret phone was not near the car, and he claimed his other overt phone was left in the car while it was borrowed.

The Schaaf brothers have been incarcerated since their arrest in May 2021.

The Crown stated that the case against Richard Schaaf was ‘reasonable’, while that of his brother was ‘not strong, but still a reasonable’ case.

Frederick Schaaf’s “deplorable” dental health was part of his request after the court was told he was unable to receive adequate medical care while in custody.

He was released on bail to live “under virtual house arrest” and care for his ailing mother, Justice Button said.

The men must report to the Marrickville Police Department daily, adhere to a curfew, not communicate with any of the co-defendants, and not go within two miles of Cremorne Junction LPO, under other conditions.

A trial in Sydney court is set for October 23, 2023.