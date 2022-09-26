Struggling to make friends as an adult? Why you should try looking to older generations

Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock



While loneliness can strike at many times in our lives, there are times when it is especially acute. Major transitions such as leaving college, changing jobs, or moving cities can leave us feeling isolated and socially excluded from those around us.

It can be difficult to meet people without the built-in social network of student housing or a graduation scheme. According to researchersespecially people between 16 and 24 years and young people who rent are at risk of loneliness, isolation and depression.

When we make friends, we usually look for people of similar ages, assuming they will share our worldview and life experiences. But this is not always a reliable indicator of friendship formation.

Connections are made with like-minded people, regardless of age. Intergenerational friendships, formed between two or more people of different age groups, are a remedy for loneliness and can also help to combat ageism in society.

In our recent researchsocial scientist Riikke Korkiamäki and I explored the topic by interviewing older and younger participants who had at least one friend from a different age group.

We found that friendship between older and younger people can promote social inclusion and connection, while also being fun, interesting and beneficial for both parties. As one participant noted, “People are people, we don’t wear our birthday cards around our necks.”

We learned from older and younger friends that there are plenty of reasons to make a friend of another generation. Here are four.

Embrace the difference and learn from each other

While you probably share interests, values, and beliefs with your intergenerational friend, differences can also be interesting and helpful. Older people have had more time to gain personal experience and develop skills and “know-how” in the workplace and beyond.

Your older friend will likely share these experiences with you. As a younger friend, you’re more likely to be a digital mom and can keep your older friend up to date on technology, pop culture, and more.

Give and take is an important feature of intergenerational friendship. By being not only the recipient but also the benefactor of support, people feel good about themselves as an equal and supportive friend.

As one study participant confided, the give and take between friends was important “from a personal gratification standpoint, just feeling needed and useful and asked — you know, just that kind of friendship.”

Like any friendship it’s fun

Fun and laughter are an essential part of these friendships. One participant noted that having the same sense of humor and sharing jokes was an enjoyable element of their friendship with their older friend.

Another commented, “I don’t really feel older than her. We laughed a lot, you know. Chatting and laughing, telling jokes… I could say anything to her.”

Find new support networks

Cross-generational friendships are a powerful and often overlooked source of support, caring and inclusion in a different way than peer friendships.

Younger participants spoke of the “bridges” their older friends gave to networking and support that their friends of similar ages could not provide. This is a useful feature if you are in a new city or country, or even a new workplace.

Do your part to fight age discrimination

According to the World Health Organization, one in three people report having been the target of ageism, with younger people in Europe reporting more experienced ageism than other age groups. Age discrimination can be harmful to well-being and can lead to isolation and mental problems.

Intergenerational friendship can reduce stereotypes and prejudices about different age groups and help combat ageism as people get to know and understand each other and form friendships regardless of their age.

How do you meet older friends

Try joining clubs and enjoying leisure activities where people of all ages gather, or maybe just have a coffee with an older colleague.

Friendships between the elderly and the young can also develop in the most unexpected places. One of our study participants began a lifelong friendship with a woman she narrowly avoided being run over in a shopping center parking garage.

While drinking coffee to recover from the near miss, they discovered that they enjoyed each other’s company and shared a passion for sea swimming, and so their friendship began.

Opportunities to make friends with people outside our age, and the amazing benefits they bring, are all around us when we look beyond the usual clichés and stereotypes.

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.