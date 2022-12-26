Struggling Asos faces more strife as investors riot over pay

Asos bosses hoping to put this year’s troubles behind them face a bleak start to 2023.

The fast fashion team is heading to a shareholder meeting on January 11, with investors preparing to riot.

Shareholder advisory service Pirc has attacked the brand online in a report, recommending investors reject or abstain on more than a third of the 15 motions.

One concern is last year’s pay report, in which deputy chief executive Mat Dunn’s salary hit £567,000.

The adviser said the payments “raised concerns of a possible excess.”

His pay policy for next year also drew scorn, with Pirc describing Chief Executive José Ramos’ total potential pay, which could reach £4.2m, as “excessive”.

Another shareholder adviser, ISS, recommended investors back the company’s payment policy, but nonetheless said it “raises concerns.”

Pirc also took aim at chairman Jorgen Lindemann, who has overseen moves on sustainability, and suggested that shareholders should abstain from Lindemann’s re-election.

Luke Hildyard of the High Pay Center said the Asos board has a “very inflated view” of the importance of top bosses.

Asos said it is “not unusual” for shareholder advisers to have differing views on resolutions. A spokesman said his pay policies encourage good boss performance.

The firm has been hit by the cost-of-living crisis and a backlash against fast fashion.