Struggle finding your perfect size in jeans? This viral TikTok hack may finally be the answer

Could this be the answer to the eternal ill-fitting denim dilemma?

A cheat to determine your perfect jeans size has gone viral on TikTok – and you don’t even have to try them on

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This should be a preface: I never thought this jeans hack would work.

Denim sizes are a minefield in the best of times and working out your mate to step into a locker room seemed too good to be true.

So when I saw TikTok videos of people wearing jeans around their neck to check the size, I had to try it myself.

And no one was more surprised than I was when I found out: it really works.

Lottie Franklin, fashion content creator at Eliza, models two different shades of skinny jeans after trying a viral TikTok hack to find the perfect fit

Lottie combined 3/4 dark blue jeans with a brown belt and brown sandals and a floral blouse with ruffles for a summer look

Fashion, beauty and lifestyle website Eliza shares great value skincare routines, outfit inspiration and regular series

The TikTok hack is based on one simple formula for in-store shopping: the circumference of your neck corresponds to half the circumference of your waist.

So no more unreliable size charts. If the two sides of the jeans are tight around your neck, the waistband of the jeans should fit perfectly around your waist.

I tried it in H&M and those wide-leg jeans in the video went straight home and fit like a dream.

A fluke? Apparently not. Comments poured in on the Eliza TikTok about mothers, grandfathers, sisters-in-law who have been doing this jeans trick for years.

By adding a white blazer to her casual t-shirt and jeans look, Lottie dressed up her entire outfit and made it fit for a more formal event.

Lottie wore a white shirt with black jeans and black loafers for a simple, understated look that would be perfect for the office

Lottie said the ‘inconsistent sizing’ on the high street is an ‘age-old’ dilemma all women face

It would solve the age-old dilemma of inconsistent sizing on the main Street. We’ve all been there – size 12 in one store, 14 in another.

And denim shopping is often the worst of all. You can try on two jeans from the same brand that have the same style and fit completely different.

If your jeans are even an inch too tight, you feel constrained all day long but too loose and gape in the back and you pull them up all day. Not ideal, especially when jeans are the basis of so many outfits.

But on the other hand, do I want to order multiple sizes and have the hassle and cost of returning? No. This is not sustainable for everyone, let alone for the planet.

So whether you’re shopping for the best mom jeans or redecorate your skinny jeans for 2022Eliza is here to help you find flattering jeans to wear all year round.

Like many hacks, this viral TikTok idea won’t work each body. Not to mention the funny looks you might want to avoid when you wrap a pair of jeans around your neck.

It also won’t help with online-only brands, such as: our favorite throwback Topshop jeans.

However, if it means no more dirty, terribly lit, cramped locker rooms, it’s definitely worth a try. Especially if you – like team Eliza – are a fan of supermarket fashion, where there are few dressing rooms.

Got lucky on this lunch break and will definitely try again in the future. I’ve told my mom, grandma, the Eliza office, and anyone who wants to try it.

If I had a magic wand I’d get everyone sizing once and for all, but until then I’ll be trying every fashion hack I can for styling my fall wardrobe and will report.