‘Strong, hardcore, handsome’ New Zealand soldier Dominic Abelen is killed in Ukraine

A New Zealand soldier killed while helping to defend Ukraine against Russian invasion is remembered as a “strong, hardcore, handsome” fighter who died doing what he loved.

Dominic Abelen, a Kiwi soldier at Burnham Military Camp in Christchurch, is believed to have been shot dead on the front lines in Ukraine.

He had paid without leave to help the nation repel Russian invaders.

A former New Zealand soldier who fought in the Ukrainian International Legion paid tribute to his “handsome” fallen comrade, but said he was more than just something to look at.

‘The bro was anything but decor. Strong, hardcore, handsome but extremely humble,” the soldier wrote online.

“You’d better believe he died doing what he loved and was extremely good at.

Off-duty New Zealand soldier Dominic Abelen (above) was reportedly shot and killed while fighting for Ukraine on the front lines against Russia

Ukraine is in its sixth month of defense against the Russian invasion (photo, Ukrainian army in Kharkiv)

‘We will miss you brother. This much. You left a hole that we feel and that we could never hope will ever be filled.”

The NZ Defense Force is still gathering information to understand the circumstances of Abelen’s death.

Abelen’s family declined to comment, but his former commander Tenby Powell said they had contacted him to arrange for the body of the slain soldier to be returned.

Mr Abelen’s (above) body will be returned to New Zealand by a Kiwi humanitarian worker volunteering in Ukraine

Powell is in Ukraine for humanitarian work and said he was honored to have been asked by the family to bring Abelen back to New Zealand.

“It’s a very sad day here in Ukraine, not just for New Zealanders but for everyone,” he told the… New Zealand Herald.

“I spoke to a relative, they asked me and I promised to go get him. We have to do this in a very respectful and effective way.

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Independence Day killed 22 people, including an 11-year-old girl (pictured, Ukrainian army in the Lugansk region)

“I have assured the family that he will be well taken care of all the time.”

He said Abelen’s body will be transported in a coffin covered with the New Zealand flag.

Ukraine is in its sixth month of defense against the Russian invasion and was reportedly the victim of a brutal attack that killed 22 people, including an 11-year-old girl, on Independence Day on Wednesday.

Most of the country has managed to fend off an invasion with a conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.