Strong dollar is a major headache for other countries

U.S. vacationers lucky enough to head abroad this summer may be pleasantly surprised by the strength of the dollar — up 10 percent this year against other major currencies. Cheap ice creams on the beach are waiting for you. But this strength is bad news and a side effect of the US having both a serious central bank and a very serious inflation problem.

The main driver of the dollar’s strength has been the rise in US interest rates – from around zero at the start of the year to, as of this week, between 2.25 and 2.5 percent. Tightening faster than other major economies has fueled the appreciation of the dollar.

The Federal Reserve’s rush for higher rates is justified. Over the past 12 months, the US consumer price index has risen by a whopping 9.1 percent. Fed chairman Jay Powell said, “We’re going to focus on reducing inflation. . . That is something . . . we just have to do it.” It is too late to stop the broad-based price hike now well underway, but not too late to fight to keep expectations anchored so that inflation returns to Earth.

But the Fed’s job is getting more complex: We learned this week that the US economy is cooling. How bad is it? The most recent GDP figures showed a slight decline. There is some evidence that higher interest rates are starting to bite on investments. But consumers are still spending and the job market remains hot. This is not yet a full-blown recession.

However, the growing evidence of a slowdown means that the point at which the Fed should stop walking could be upon us quite soon — but not quite yet. Quite unusually, the markets are also expecting the Fed to start cutting rates quite soon as well. Meanwhile, however, the gap between rates in the US and the rest of the world is a problem. What’s good for the American vacationer, unfortunately, isn’t good for the world.

The strong dollar has a direct impact on America’s trading partners. But one of the quirks of the global economy is the extent to which the dollar is used in pricing goods and services among people unconnected to the US – a recent IMF paper put it around 40 percent of invoices from a large sample of countries. Food and fuel – the cornerstones of the rise in inflation – are usually quoted in terms of the US currency.

But this isn’t just an accounting footnote: The IMF also found that prices for companies trading between two distant countries can be much more sensitive to dollar strength than the relative levels of the two local currencies. So a strong dollar could cause inflationary ripples around the world, including for countries that don’t even trade much with the US.

The result of these forces is that other central banks may have to trade on the strength of the dollar – because a strong dollar drives prices up directly in their economies. The Fed remains firmly focused on domestic inflation and there is little interest in multilateral action. So the only solution for other central banks is probably to raise rates a little higher and maybe a little faster than they would otherwise.

There was good news from the eurozone this week, with stronger-than-expected output data. This could make it easier for Europe to bear further increases. But the world’s strong dollar problem speaks to the extraordinary complexity of the moment for central banks. It is not enough to face war in Europe, a wave of goods and the aftershocks of a historic pandemic. Now they have to worry about whether the people of Washington are inadvertently sending more inflation their way along with America’s large spending on vacationers.