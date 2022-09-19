Strong 7.5 earthquake hits Mexico’s southwest coast – sparking buildings to sway

<!–

An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast Monday, triggering an earthquake and tsunami alert in the capital.

Buildings swayed and people were evacuated in central Mexico City.

This comes exactly five years to the day after a deadly quake killed 370 people in the same region.

According to the US Geological Survey, there were no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake that struck at 1:05 p.m. local time.

People take to the streets after Mexico City earthquake on September 19, 2022

Alarms for the new murmur came less than an hour after an earthquake alarm went off in a nationwide simulation — marking major earthquakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

Today’s earthquake struck 29 miles southeast of La Placita de Morelos in Michoacan state and was at a depth of 10.2 miles, USGS said.

This comes after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, wiping out the power and plunging the island into darkness.

The US territory was hit by life-threatening flash floods and mudslides when it was announced yesterday that the storm was gaining strength to hurricane status.

The deadly weather front, already responsible for one death, was located about 50 miles south of the city of Ponce with maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 miles per hour, opening the threshold for hurricane-force winds, the NHC said.

Heavy rains and mudslides were also forecast for the Dominican Republic as the storm progresses to the northwest.