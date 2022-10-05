Stroking dogs engages the part of the brain responsible for social interactions, study finds

<!–

We all love to cuddle with our furry friends, and now a new study has shed light on exactly why that is.

Researchers at the University of Basel in Switzerland compared brain scans of study participants while petting a dog and a stuffed animal.

They found that looking, feeling and touching the dog engaged the part of the brain that regulates and processes social or emotional interactions — known as the prefrontal cortex — in such a way that petting the hug did not.

It is hoped that their findings will improve treatments in animal-assisted clinical therapy for patients who struggle with motivation and attention.

‘Prefrontal brain activity in healthy subjects increased as interaction with a dog or plush animal increased, but activation is especially stronger in contact with the dog,’ the authors conclude.

“This indicates that interactions with a dog can activate more attentional processes and elicit stronger emotional arousal than comparable non-living stimuli.”

Brain activity is measured while the participant interacts with the dog.

HOW DOES YOUR DOG CHANGE YOUR MIND AND BODY? Dogs have been shown to trigger the release of the ‘cuddle hormone’ oxytocin in their owners. The chemical lowers your heart rate and blood pressure and relieves stress. Our canines also cause our brains to release the “pleasure hormone” dopamine. This boosts your mood and your long-term memory. Eye contact and touch are powerful triggers of oxytocin and dopamine. This means that social dog breeds such as Labrador and golden retrievers are more likely to have illegal oxytocin release.

Interacting with animals, especially dogs, is known to help people cope with stress and depression.

In a paper published today in PLOS Onethe researchers wanted to better understand how the action causes this effect.

The researchers hypothesized that the prefrontal cortex could be particularly relevant, as it helps regulate and process social and emotional interactions.

For the study, 19 men and women each watched, reclined or petted a dog while measuring activity in their prefrontal cortex using neuroimaging technology.

Each of these conditions was also performed with a stuffed lion with fur that was filled with a water bottle to match the temperature and weight of the dogs.

They also stared straight at a white wall so that the dog or toy was out of sight and their brains were depicted as control.

The oxygen saturation and concentration of oxygenated, deoxygenated and total hemoglobin in their blood in the frontal lobe were measured during the sessions to reflect activity in the prefrontal cortex.

Sessions with all interactions were conducted three times with both the real dog and the stuffed lion, to investigate whether familiarity had an effect on brain activity.

Effects of condition (interaction with dog or hug/’control’), phase (staring at wall/’neutral’, looking, feeling or petting) and number of contacts (consecutive interaction sessions) on oxytocin concentration in prefrontal cortex (O2Hb )

The team concludes that involving animals in therapeutic interventions may be a promising approach for improving emotional engagement and attention

The results showed that the concentration of oxygenated hemoglobin increased significantly as contact with the dog or plush animal increased – from looking to petting.

However, this concentration was always higher in the dog condition than in the stuffed animal condition, with the greatest difference between them before petting.

In addition, an increase in activity was observed in successive interactive sessions with the real dog, but not for the stuffed animal.

Measurements of deoxygenated hemoglobin concentration, total hemoglobin concentration and oxygen saturation showed similar patterns.

This indicated that the response to petting could be related to familiarity or social bonding with a live dog.

The results suggest that petting real puppies stimulates the part of the brain responsible for social and emotional interactions more than a non-living stimulus.

Future studies are needed to investigate the effect of familiarity between dog and handler and whether petting can induce comparable brain activity in patients with socio-emotional disorders.

The team concludes that involving animals in therapeutic interventions may be a promising approach for improving emotional engagement and attention.