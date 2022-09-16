Stroke warning on NYC Shake Shack menu shocks Australian TV star

An Australian TV personality was stunned by a health disclaimer on the menu of a popular American fast food restaurant.

Mara Lejins, one of the “Chasers” on Seven game show The Chase, saw the warning while visiting a Shake Shack burger joint in New York City where she is studying law.

The 27-year-old snapped a photo of the menu, which showed a range of delicious burgers and their contents, plus a disturbing small text disclaimer at the bottom.

The fine print warned of the risk of heart disease and stroke from eating foods high in salt, such as burgers and fries.

“Only in America does the menu come with a stroke warning,” Ms Lejins wrote on Instagram.

The disclaimer read: ‘Warning [symbol] indicates that the sodium (salt) content of this product exceeds the total recommended daily limit (2300 mg).

“High sodium intake can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.”

It comes after Ms. Lejins brushed aside rumors of tension between the fearsome Chasers on The Chase Australia.

Rumors of a split arose after Chaser Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty said she wasn’t happy to hear the UK version was on the hunt for younger quizzers.

Her comments about the UK recruiting campaign came as the Australian version of the series welcomed Ms. Lejins, aka “The Smiling Assassin.”

After Daily Mail Australia reported on the speculation, Ms Lejins shared a screenshot of the article on Instagram, downplaying the split.

Referring to how Hegerty had compared the new recruits to Love Island contestants, she wrote, “I mean, I think I’d rock Love Island.”

She then added a light-hearted poll: ‘Keen for a The Chase/Love Island crossover?’

Hegerty had been ‘disappointed’ at the move to bring in Chasers in their 20s who ‘look like they could be on Love Island,’ reports women’s Day.

She said the tryouts were often done at short notice without the Chasers being informed, adding: “It will be jumped at us. I think we’ll just have to make do with it.’

Ms Hegerty said she would be ‘p**sed off’ if she were replaced by one of the younger recruits because ‘she wouldn’t be as good as me’.

While she was referring to the UK version of The Chase, her comments would likely apply to the Australian show, which airs on Channel Seven.

Ms. Lejins, who joins Ms. Hegerty, Mark “The Beast” Labbett and Issa “The Supernerd” Schultz in the series, has warned contestants that appearances can be deceiving and that they should not underestimate her.

The intelligent blonde wore a pink dress and matching headband in a trailer released last month.

Channel Seven’s popular quiz show The Chase Australia has introduced a new Chaser: Mara Lejins

“I only smile when I try to take down contestants. That’s why I always smile,” she said.

Ms Lejins made her debut on Monday, August 8, after the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Her introduction came after Larry Emdur replaced Andrew O’Keefe as host last year.

