Stroke victims 48 PERCENT more likely to make a full recovery when diagnosed using AI technology

Artificial intelligence software used in NHS hospitals has spared tens of thousands of patients from permanent disability, initial findings suggest.

The technology, which helps doctors quickly diagnose stroke patients, has tripled the number of people living normal lives.

An initial analysis of the data, which involved more than 100,000 suspected stroke patients, claims that the percentage who made a near-complete recovery rose from 16 to 48 percent.

Experts suggest this is due to faster diagnosis and faster treatment – an important part of stroke recovery.

There are now plans to roll out the technology, which uses AI algorithms to help doctors interpret brain scans, across the country to improve outcomes for stroke patients.

It comes as the NHS revealed it is turning to AI to try and solve the bed blocking crisis, using software that accurately predicts when patients will be ready to leave hospital.

Social care services can then be warned in advance about the date patients are expected to be discharged so that nursing home beds or home care packages can be prepared.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said technology from UK company Brainomax has shown AI ‘has the potential to transform our NHS’, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses.

He said: ‘Brainomix is ​​an incredible example of how this can be achieved, harnessing the power of AI to save life-saving minutes on one of the most time-sensitive diagnoses in medicine, meaning patients get the treatment they need faster. they need.’

About 85,000 people suffer a stroke each year, with prompt diagnosis and treatment essential for a good recovery.

Blood flow to vital parts of the brain is interrupted, often due to a clot blocking a major blood vessel in the head, although some strokes are caused by bleeding.

The longer part of the brain is deprived of blood, the more likely a patient is to suffer permanent damage, such as paralysis and speech problems.

The software allows stroke specialists to remotely access scans and images so they can support other hospitals through Integrated Stroke Delivery Networks (ISDN).

It has so far been used on 111,000 suspected stroke patients in 22 hospital trusts across England and has been shown to reduce the average diagnosis to treatment time by one hour, from 140 to 79 minutes.

Dr. Timothy Ferris, NHS England Director of Transformation, said: ‘Every minute saved during the initial hospital assessment of people with stroke-like symptoms can dramatically improve a patient’s chance of leaving hospital in good health.

“The NHS is leveraging the potential AI has to support expert staff in delivering life-changing care for patients with diverse needs, and through the AI ​​in Health and Care awards, we are testing, evaluating and supporting the most promising technologies that could can transform the way we deliver care.’

The E-Stroke software is part of the growing use of AI in healthcare, testing software designed to improve unnecessary hospital stays at four locations in Wales.

Developed by British AI company Faculty, it analyzes data such as age, medical conditions and previous hospitalizations to estimate how long a patient will need to stay in hospital, The Times reports.

It is estimated that the tool could save NHS trusts 3,000 bed days and £1.4 million a year by speeding up discharges, freeing up beds for other patients and reducing waiting lists.

