Stripper who claims Prince Harry gave her his pants during night in Las Vegas is auctioning them off

A former stripper who claims Prince Harry gave her his underwear on a night out in Las Vegas is auctioning the garment to the highest bidder.

Carrie Reichert, who once worked in Sin City as a dominatrix named Lady Dominique, said the prince gave her his pants after a wild night out ten years ago.

She claims she was given the memento the same night Prince Harry was infamously stripped to his crown jewels and photographed embracing a woman in his VIP Las Vegas suite while completely naked in 2012.

British-born Carrie’s representative said Prince Harry had become a bore in recent years, but the pants served as a reminder of his wild past.

“When he was partying in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun.

Prince Harry was infamously caught on camera at a raunchy party in Las Vegas in 2012, where he stripped down to his crown jewels while reportedly singing Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” and playing air guitar with a pool cue.

Kensington Palace has previously said Ms Reichert (pictured) was not among those invited back to the Prince’s VIP suite that night.

“At least these pants are a reminder of how he used to be…when Harry was the cute prince,” said the former stripper’s representative. the mirror.

The statement continued: ‘Harry has become so boring, it’s a real shame.

“He’s all po-faced and serious these days.

“Even as a married father of two, he has to let go of his hair now and then, what’s left of it.”

Carrie will also be auctioning off the dress and swimsuit she wore to the 2012 Las Vegas bash, and she believes the raunchy items could sell for £800,000.

The former stripper used to charge £4,000 for a single session with clients.

She said that when she went to Prince Harry’s exclusive party at the Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel in August 2012, he was already naked.

According to her story, the Duke of Sussex used a pool cue as an air guitar while pulling out Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” — using only a glove to hide his genitals from other revelers.

Carrie has made extensive use of the pants over the past decade, including them in a striptease act at the Hustle Club in Las Vegas — where the auction will take place — and even lending them to Sin’s Erotic Heritage Museum. City for public display.

Carrie’s account stands in stark contrast to Prince Harry’s current persona, with the Duke of Sussex making a solemn speech to the United Nations earlier this week, urging world leaders to take more action on climate change.

California-based Prince Harry, 37, has two children – Archie and Lilibet – with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.