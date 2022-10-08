Strip tease! Woman in bikini seen exiting firetruck parked outside of strip club in San Jose

<!–

A video of a bikini-clad woman exiting a fire truck and entering a strip club in San Jose, California is ringing alarm bells in the mayor’s office.

“We can’t let a life-critical emergency response device be relegated to a frat party bus,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said Friday after the video surfaced.

A video posted Thursday to an account called the San Jose Foos showed a fire truck parked in front of local strip club The Pink Poodle.

After a few moments, the truck door swings open and a brunette woman in a thong bikini, platform shoes and nothing else jumps out and steps into the club.

An Instagram account called San Jose Foos posted the video after it was first posted by a private account

The Pink Poodle’s website claims it is “San Jose’s only completely naked strip club,” although it has not been confirmed whether the unidentified woman works there.

An investigation by the San Jose Fire Department was launched Friday after the “concerned” video gained popularity.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the facts surrounding the video,” said fire chief Robert Sapien, Jr.

“If the findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior by a department member, appropriate action will be taken to address the matter,” he said.

A Friday message from the city’s fire department read: “It is the department’s goal to serve the community with courtesy and service. That is why it takes all feedback about the behavior of its employees seriously.’

It continued: “All employees of the City of San José are expected to adhere to the code of conduct they have agreed to as a condition of their employment.”

The Pink Poodle brags that it’s the only completely naked strip club in San Jose. It has served the community since 1963

City mayor says heads will roll if video posted online turns out to be as bad as it appears after investigation

The video, originally posted by a private account, showed a fire truck with flashing lights and a marker that read ‘E4’ stopping in the dark in front of the club on South Bascom Avenue.

Comments on Instagram captured a series of emotional reactions to video, including one user who wrote, “Every woman from SJFD calls their husbands rn (now) to ask where he is.”

“She was warming up on the poles at the station,” wrote another,

“Firefighter had a shift on his birthday and the boys handled it,” wrote the owner of an account with the handle @chronicrhythm.

A user named vybehitz simply wrote “respect.”

According to its website, The Pink Poodle has been operating in San Jose since 1963. The club did not respond to a call from The Daily Mail.