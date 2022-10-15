Strikes persist at France’s TotalEnergies refineries, fuel depot

French refineries and fuel depots at five sites owned by oil giant TotalEnergies have extended their strike, union leaders said on Saturday, raising concerns over petrol supplies ahead of wider protests early next week.

Four of the seven French refineries and one fuel depot were out of action after striking members of the far-left trade union CGT turned down a wage offer from the hydrocarbon industry leader that other unions accepted.

However, operations had resumed earlier this week at two other Esso-ExxonMobil refineries, after workers struck a deal with management.

The strike action has resulted in many gas stations being closed and has had a knock-on effect across all sectors of the economy.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government this week used action powers to push some strikers back to open fuel depots, a move that infuriated unions but has so far been upheld by the courts.

The CGT, which launched the union action three weeks ago, said on Saturday that workers at three TotalEnergies sites had decided to extend the strike.

Employees at the other two, including France’s largest refinery near the northwestern city of Le Havre, had already decided to stay away.

Protest in Paris

On Sunday, leftist opponents of Macron will hold a march and rally in Paris to campaign against the rising cost of living.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI), had planned the march well in advance of the current strike, but organizers hope to capture some of the momentum of the current industrial turmoil.

“The price increase is unbearable,” LFI deputy Manon Aubry told LFI broadcaster. “It’s the biggest loss of purchasing power in 40 years.”

It’s time for the billions brought in by the big companies in profits to be passed on to those struggling to make ends meet, she added.

Police are expecting about 30,000 people, with a source saying they fear trouble from left-wing troublemakers. “The organizer has been warned about these fears,” the official said.

More protests, strikes

The CGT, meanwhile, has extended its strike action until Tuesday, when it also called a broader public transport strike across the country.

The union threatens to stir resentment in a country where three-quarters of workers rely on personal vehicles for their jobs, while public support for the strike is just 37 percent in a BVA poll released Friday.

The CGT is pushing for a 10 percent pay increase for TotalEnergies staff, retroactive to the whole of 2022.

It says the French group can more than afford it, citing TotalEnergies’ net profit of $5.7 billion in the April-June period, when energy prices soared due to the war in Ukraine, and the payout of billions of euros to dividends to shareholders.

The CGT withdrew talks with the French group even as other unions representing a majority of workers accepted a deal for a smaller pay rise.

TotalEnergies on Saturday urged workers to return to work, “with a view to signing a majority agreement on salaries” with two other unions.

Esso-ExxonMobil has said it would take two to three weeks to restart production at its refineries.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will appear on prime-time television on Sunday evening to discuss the petrol shortage.

