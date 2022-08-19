Strikes halt London’s transport network as inflation affects wages

London’s transport network came to a standstill on Friday as train and bus workers went on strike over wages and working conditions.

London public transport workers staged new strikes over wages and working conditions on Friday, halting services on nearly all underground and overground rail lines connecting the British capital.

The latest strike comes amid a summer of industrial action across Britain, with workers in various sectors pushing for wage increases in line with decades of high inflation and the rising cost of living.

A spokesman for Transport for London, responsible for most of the capital’s network, told AFP there were “almost no (underground) metro services” with only a few lines offering “very limited services”.

Members of the transport union RMT, which represents a majority of the workforce, called Friday's strike over job cuts, pension security, wages and changes in working methods.









Passengers outside the closed Blackhorse Road tube station expressed frustration at the long detours or expensive taxi rides they had to make.

“I’m not happy about this strike at all. I haven’t given much thought to what they’re claiming. I’m more focused on how I’m going to work now,” said Arlene Morson, a 52-year-old sales consultant.

“It happens almost every week now, something has gone wrong,” said Greg Skalski, a 43-year-old construction worker, adding that he had little sympathy given that train drivers earn more than average.

French finance officer Joachim, 21, was more relaxed and said, “If I look at France and the number of strikes — here the metro shuts down for a day and everyone’s talking about it!”

The strike action comes after nationwide rail strikes hit the majority of services on Thursday as union members rejected an eight percent pay rise that is below inflation.

There will be nationwide train strikes again on Saturday. The RMT has refused to set an end date for the union action.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, an opposition Labor politician, told Sky News he was not in favor of strikes but understood why transport workers are “frustrated and concerned”, saying the government should not “punish hard-working transport workers.” “.

The government has campaigned for strikes and has vowed not to participate in the talks.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky News that ministers want to implement modernization that the RMT union opposes, including on Sunday work.

He complained that unions were blocking a wage offer from Network Rail, which runs the rail network, which would raise salaries by eight percent in two years without consulting members.

Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer tweeted that “Shaps could solve these strikes by sitting down and doing their job.”

(AFP)