<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nurses will leave the ER and will refuse to treat cancer patients for two days this month.

Up to 100,000 nurses will take union action over pay and workforce on Thursday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 20 in a row.

In a formal letter to NHS bosses, the Royal College of Nursing warned it would only commit to providing ‘lifesaving care’ on strike days.

Services that do not meet these criteria include hospital discharge, radiotherapy and maternity care.

Nurses will leave the ER and will refuse to treat cancer patients for two days this month

The union is demanding that the government offer nurses a 17.6 percent pay rise, which the prime minister has denounced as ‘unaffordable’.

The default position will be for nurses to leave the emergency room unless trustees convince them that they cannot provide safe services without them.

Pat Cullen, general secretary and general manager of the RCN, said: ‘Every nurse feels a heavy responsibility to make this strike safe.

“Patients are already at great risk and we are not going to add anything to that.”

The union is demanding that the government offer nurses a 17.6 per cent pay rise, which has been denounced as ‘unaffordable’ by the prime minister

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard has warned that some surgeries and scans will be cancelled.

It comes as waiting lists have reached an all-time high of 7.1 million and as patients face life-threatening delays for an ambulance.

The three unions representing the ambulance workers – Unite, Unison and GMB – have also voted in favor of union action.

Clearly they could coordinate strikes on December 20 for maximum impact.