Strike at UK’s biggest port threatens supply chain disruption

Supply chains in the UK are facing disruptions this week as union action spreads from the public transport network to the country’s busiest container port.

More than 1,900 members of the Unite union started an eight-day strike in Felixstowe on Sunday over a wage dispute. The port handles 40 percent of the British container trade, which corresponds to 4 million containers per year.

The Russell Group, an analytics firm, estimated that as much as $800 million in trade could be affected by the strike, with clothing and electronics expected to be the hardest hit.

The port’s management said it had put in place emergency measures to try to continue operations, but warned daily throughput would depend on how many workers showed up.

The strikes in Felixstowe come after three days of disruption to passengers as unions staged another series of strikes that hit the railways and London’s public transport network in protracted wage disputes.

Members of the RMT and TSSA staged a second 24-hour strike over three days on Saturday over a dispute with Network Rail, which owns and operates Britain’s rail infrastructure, and train companies. Staff had left earlier on Thursday, leaving about a fifth of normal shifts.

Meanwhile, Londoners were hit on Friday by strikes on the underground and parts of the capital’s bus network.

As a result of the Felixstowe union action, Maersk, the world’s second largest container shipping group, has already diverted three ships from the port to other northern European destinations and said it is monitoring 11 more ships that could be affected by the strikes. .

While the strike will inevitably prove disruptive and exacerbate supply chain tensions, industry leaders said the UK logistics sector had been exceptionally resilient over the past two years and the problems were likely to be manageable.

Natalie Chapman, an executive at trade association Logistics UK, said the strike is unlikely to have a noticeable impact on consumers, as most of the freight supplying retailers goes through the port of Dover.

“It is certainly far from ideal. . . and it will create some challenges, but the supply chain is used to dealing with challenges,” she said. “The longer it goes on, the more severe the consequences could be. If there were any more strikes, that would be concerning. ”

Felixstowe, which is owned by Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, said it “greatly” regretted the strike action and urged unions to accept the offer of a 7 percent pay increase plus £500 cash bonus.

Unite said labor relations were already under pressure from a 1.8 percent wage increase last year, adding that the port and its owners could afford higher wages.

Members of Unite in the Port of Liverpool also voted this month to take industrial action in a separate dispute, although the union has not set strike dates yet.