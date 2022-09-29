WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Strike a sophisticated tone in a black blazer coat like Cara in her collab with Karl Lagerfeld

California
By Merry

Go for a sophisticated tone in a black blazer like Cara in her collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld

By Kristin Young for Dailymail.Com

Published: | Updated:

SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Cara Delevingne is nothing but one of the most sought-after models out there, so it’s no surprise that she’s struck a fashion deal with the best of the best. That is, she established a collaboration with the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, a designer she adored.

Cara made sure to promote the collection during Paris Fashion Week and the range is already flying off the shelves.

We especially love the belted blazer jacket she modeled for the event, but there are also two-tone poplin shirts, skinny jeans, and combat boots worth checking out.

The collection is gender neutral and sustainable, so there’s no guilt when you pull the proverbial trigger.

So chic! Model Cara Delevingne modeled her collaboration with the brand Karl Lagerfeld and the result is tailor-made perfection. The best part is we can all shop the look

So chic! Model Cara Delevingne modeled her collaboration with the brand Karl Lagerfeld and the result is tailor-made perfection. The best part is we can all shop the look

Pick up Cara’s belted blazer jacket now or shop the other lookalikes we’ve collected. We’ve rounded up options from I SAW IT FIRST, Alo, NaaNaa, Nasty Gal, and Superdown, covering all budgets and styles.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Snoop Dogg and Mike Epps film carjacking…

Merry

Camila Cabello wonders if her…

Merry

Nearly 50 sworn California police…

Merry
1 of 250

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More