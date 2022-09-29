Strike a sophisticated tone in a black blazer coat like Cara in her collab with Karl Lagerfeld

SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Cara Delevingne is nothing but one of the most sought-after models out there, so it’s no surprise that she’s struck a fashion deal with the best of the best. That is, she established a collaboration with the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, a designer she adored.

Cara made sure to promote the collection during Paris Fashion Week and the range is already flying off the shelves.

We especially love the belted blazer jacket she modeled for the event, but there are also two-tone poplin shirts, skinny jeans, and combat boots worth checking out.

The collection is gender neutral and sustainable, so there’s no guilt when you pull the proverbial trigger.

So chic! Model Cara Delevingne modeled her collaboration with the brand Karl Lagerfeld and the result is tailor-made perfection. The best part is we can all shop the look

Pick up Cara’s belted blazer jacket now or shop the other lookalikes we’ve collected. We’ve rounded up options from I SAW IT FIRST, Alo, NaaNaa, Nasty Gal, and Superdown, covering all budgets and styles.