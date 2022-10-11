Strictly’s Will Mellor and his professional partner Nancy Xu look tense as they step out

Strictly Will Mellor and his professional partner Nancy Xu looked tense as they stepped out together on Tuesday.

The actor, 46, appeared disgruntled as he waited for a taxi with the dancer, 31, after they participated in a photo shoot for the show ahead of their next performance.

The pair stood on the sidewalk together as Will pulled a disgruntled face before showing Nancy something on his phone.

Will cut a casual figure in a white t-shirt, black sweatpants and comfy trainers while holding a shopping bag.

Meanwhile, Nancy wore a beige trench coat and black sweatpants along with khaki converse and white socks.

Will also looked annoyed during the shoot as they sat in the restaurant, while Nancy couldn’t smile either.

Representatives for Will and Nancy have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

It comes after Will reveals how he preserves the memory of his late father when he performs on the show.

The star – who lost his father Bill to cancer in 2020 – wears his ring as he takes to the dance floor.

He told OK!: ‘I wear his ring every day at every performance. I always have a little moment with it before I dance. It means he’s with me.

“He gave me the confidence to do this. When I was a kid, he used to say, ‘You can go do it,’ and I came from somewhere where nobody did what I wanted to do.’

Will also shared how he agreed to do the show after his death to “take every opportunity as life is so short.”

It comes after Will revealed earlier this month that he took inspiration from his favorite movie Rocky to win the competition.

He told The sun: ‘I like the story of someone who comes out of nowhere and makes life a success, because that’s how I grew up’.

The iconic 1976 film follows the story of underdog boxer Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, and Will believes it’s a similar story to his own upbringing.

He went on to admit that he watched the film many times as a child and even started boxing and recording himself doing “Rocky stuff.”

The actor who first found fame on Hollyoaks told the publication: “I grew up with this dream in my head, on a country estate in a place where nobody did this, and really believed in myself.”

“I had family support, but people would put me down… but saying you can’t do something just makes me stronger.”

Mellor has been married to his wife Michelle since 2007 and their children are Renee and Autumn.