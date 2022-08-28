Strictly’s Tony Adams turned down the show six years ago as he wanted to be taken seriously

<!–

Strictly Come Dancing star Tony Adams has revealed that he turned down an offer to appear on the series six years ago before signing up for the upcoming 20th series.

The former England footballer, 55, said that despite the ‘good money’ he feared he would not be taken seriously as a football coach if he signed up for the Saturday night show.

The 2016 series in question featured politician Ed Balls, Laura Whitmore, fellow sportsman Greg Rutherford and eventual winner Ore Oduba.

Tony, who later went on to coach teams in Azerbaijan and Spain, said: the mirror: ‘One of the main reasons I turned down opportunities to go on Strictly Come Dancing – despite the money being offered was good – was because I was concerned that I wouldn’t be taken seriously as a football coach after that.’

Tony is now up to the challenge, however, joining Fleur East and Will Mellor in this year’s lineup, adding: ‘To say I’m excited is an understatement’

“The temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for strictly soft ones. I can’t wait to meet my partner. God help her!’

The Arsenal footballer has won a whopping 66 caps for England and remains the only player to captain a team of three top titles (League Championship, League Cup and UEFA Champions League) in three different decades.

It comes after fellow contestant Matt Goss said he’s not afraid of the “Strictly curse” and that he just wants to have fun on the dance show.

The Bros’ lead singer, 53, has said his girlfriend Chantal Brown is backing him on the BBC match and is unimpressed by the alleged curse that has seen several contestants split up with their partners over the years.

Solid: Matt Goss, 53, has said his girlfriend Chantal Brown supports him on the show and is unimpressed by the alleged curse where several contestants cheat on their husbands with their dance partners

He told The sun: ‘The Strictly curse is none of my business, I’m there to learn and that’s it, I respect the dancers and their abilities. I want to do my best.’

The singer, who recently ended an 11-year residency in Las Vegas, added: “Chantal is very supportive, she wants me to break it and she comes to watch.

She says, ‘Go and have the best time. I want you to have a great experience’.

Matt started dating his girlfriend Chantal, a jewelry designer, earlier this year and recently told The Daily Mail that she’s “sensitive, kind and makes me laugh.”

He added that he wants to get as far as possible in the dance competition and spoke of his “huge” respect for his fellow competitors.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One and iPlayer.