Strictly’s Tony Adams turned down the show six years ago as he wanted to be taken seriously
Strictly Come Dancing star Tony Adams has revealed that he turned down an offer to appear on the series six years ago before signing up for the upcoming 20th series.
The former England footballer, 55, said that despite the ‘good money’ he feared he would not be taken seriously as a football coach if he signed up for the Saturday night show.
The 2016 series in question featured politician Ed Balls, Laura Whitmore, fellow sportsman Greg Rutherford and eventual winner Ore Oduba.
Tony, who later went on to coach teams in Azerbaijan and Spain, said: the mirror: ‘One of the main reasons I turned down opportunities to go on Strictly Come Dancing – despite the money being offered was good – was because I was concerned that I wouldn’t be taken seriously as a football coach after that.’
Tony is now up to the challenge, however, joining Fleur East and Will Mellor in this year’s lineup, adding: ‘To say I’m excited is an understatement’
“The temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for strictly soft ones. I can’t wait to meet my partner. God help her!’
The Arsenal footballer has won a whopping 66 caps for England and remains the only player to captain a team of three top titles (League Championship, League Cup and UEFA Champions League) in three different decades.
It comes after fellow contestant Matt Goss said he’s not afraid of the “Strictly curse” and that he just wants to have fun on the dance show.
The Bros’ lead singer, 53, has said his girlfriend Chantal Brown is backing him on the BBC match and is unimpressed by the alleged curse that has seen several contestants split up with their partners over the years.
He told The sun: ‘The Strictly curse is none of my business, I’m there to learn and that’s it, I respect the dancers and their abilities. I want to do my best.’
The singer, who recently ended an 11-year residency in Las Vegas, added: “Chantal is very supportive, she wants me to break it and she comes to watch.
She says, ‘Go and have the best time. I want you to have a great experience’.
Matt started dating his girlfriend Chantal, a jewelry designer, earlier this year and recently told The Daily Mail that she’s “sensitive, kind and makes me laugh.”
He added that he wants to get as far as possible in the dance competition and spoke of his “huge” respect for his fellow competitors.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One and iPlayer.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”