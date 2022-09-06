Strictly’s professional dancers show off their moves in glamorous outfits in the first trailer
The professional dancers of Strictly Come Dancing show off their moves in glamorous outfits as the first trailer for the show airs on BBC One
The first trailer for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing aired on BBC One on Tuesday evening.
The professional dancers were seen spinning and thrashing around the country before being transported to the dance floor.
They danced in unison to the melodic sounds of Feeling Good, with the men all donning neat black suits.
It’s back! Tuesday night the first trailer for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing aired on BBC One
Meanwhile, the female professionals wore sparkly pink ball gowns, which fanned out as they were spun across the dance floor.
Fans rushed to Twitter to express their joy at seeing the show return to their screens.
One said: ‘The trailer omg!! Strictly 2022 I’ll be ready in no time’.
While another echoed: ‘STRICTLY BACK’.
And a third said, ‘Maybe the best strict trailer they’ve made in a long time!’.
Excited: Fans rushed to Twitter to express their joy at seeing the show return to their screens
Viewers will discover this year’s Strictly combinations on the pre-recorded launch show, which airs September 17.
The fifteen couples then head to the training room, where their debut performance will be broadcast on the first Strictly live show on September 24.
The couples will then make a second appearance the following week when the public vote begins, before a result on Sunday reveals which two couples received the fewest votes and will be competing in the dance off.
Stunning: The professional dancers were seen spinning and thrashing around the country before being transported to the dance floor
The judges will then decide which couple to save, and the other couple will be eliminated.
This series has also seen the introduction of four new professionals, European Cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former British Under-21 National Champion, Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.
This series will air for the first time in three years without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions, including ‘bubbles’ for training and limited viewing figures.
Wow! Meanwhile, the female professionals wore pink sparkly ball gowns, which flared as they were spun across the dance floor
In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars are celebrating 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.
To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.
The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One and iPlayer.
Return: Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One and iPlayer
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Age: 55
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”