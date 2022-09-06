Strictly’s professional dancers show off their moves in glamorous outfits in the first trailer

<!–

The first trailer for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing aired on BBC One on Tuesday evening.

The professional dancers were seen spinning and thrashing around the country before being transported to the dance floor.

They danced in unison to the melodic sounds of Feeling Good, with the men all donning neat black suits.

It’s back! Tuesday night the first trailer for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing aired on BBC One

Meanwhile, the female professionals wore sparkly pink ball gowns, which fanned out as they were spun across the dance floor.

Fans rushed to Twitter to express their joy at seeing the show return to their screens.

One said: ‘The trailer omg!! Strictly 2022 I’ll be ready in no time’.

While another echoed: ‘STRICTLY BACK’.

And a third said, ‘Maybe the best strict trailer they’ve made in a long time!’.

Excited: Fans rushed to Twitter to express their joy at seeing the show return to their screens

Viewers will discover this year’s Strictly combinations on the pre-recorded launch show, which airs September 17.

The fifteen couples then head to the training room, where their debut performance will be broadcast on the first Strictly live show on September 24.

The couples will then make a second appearance the following week when the public vote begins, before a result on Sunday reveals which two couples received the fewest votes and will be competing in the dance off.

Stunning: The professional dancers were seen spinning and thrashing around the country before being transported to the dance floor

The judges will then decide which couple to save, and the other couple will be eliminated.

This series has also seen the introduction of four new professionals, European Cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former British Under-21 National Champion, Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

This series will air for the first time in three years without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions, including ‘bubbles’ for training and limited viewing figures.

Wow! Meanwhile, the female professionals wore pink sparkly ball gowns, which flared as they were spun across the dance floor

In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars are celebrating 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Return: Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One and iPlayer