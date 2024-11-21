Strictly’s Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal are ‘closer than ever’ and ‘have been secretly seeing each other’ as Maura Higgins insists ‘I’m single’

Strictly’s Pete Wicks and his dance partner Jowita Przystal have sparked romance rumors again.

Sources say “something has changed” between Pete and Jowita, 30, in recent weeks and they have been secretly seeing each other outside of the show.

At the start of the series, the pair were said to have “set tongues wagging” among the cast and crew due to their sizzling chemistry, with viewers even noticing their close connection.

But then the former TOWIE star, 36, was linked to Maura Higgins, 33, and they were pictured kissing on a date.

In the latest twist, Maura insisted she is single as she headed to the I’m A Celebrity jungle on Thursday night.

“The chemistry between them has been pretty clear from the moment they met, but in recent weeks something has changed and they started seeing each other outside of the show,” a source said. the sun.

Pete was linked to Maura, 33, after they were photographed kissing on a date (pictured November 11).

‘They have tried to keep a low profile but often travel together rather than taking separate cars to different places.

‘And they are so tactile behind the scenes that it has become quite obvious that something is going on. Everyone is talking about the fact that they seem more united than ever.

MailOnline has contacted Pete and Jowita’s representatives for comment.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline ahead of her stint in the jungle, Maura insisted she is “single” despite dating TOWIE star Pete Wicks for the past few months.

The Love Island star was seen giving Pete a kiss on the nose before the pair were seen kissing at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

The couple were previously seen together enjoying a night out at The Ship in Wandsworth alongside their Strictly pals.

She claimed Pete will not fly to Australia to meet her across the famous I’m A Celeb Bridge when his time on the show ends.

Pete commits to Strictly after managing to avoid the dance despite receiving the lowest ratings in the cast and being at the bottom of the rankings.

Pete and Jowita were thought to have become close during the show, with reports saying they had hit it off “immediately”.

When asked if she is in a relationship with Pete, Maura said: “I’m not.” I’ve been on dates with a lot of people. I mean, I date, but I’m very single. Everyone dates.

In fact, the couple enjoyed one last evening together watching pianist Ludovico Einaudi at the London Palladium.

They were also seen kissing at numerous red carpet events, including the Pride of Britain awards, and Maura previously spoke about how the pair have been friends for many years.

Faced with the prospect of Pete flying across the world to meet her at the jungle bridge and reunite with his close friend Sam, Maura replied: “I don’t know anything, he hasn’t told me that anyway.”

The couple set tongues wagging on the show among the cast and crew and even fans commented on their chemistry.

In October, Pete shut down rumors of a romance between him and Jowita during a joint appearance on This Morning.

Host Alison Hammond began her interview by asking: “Do you really listen to the judges or are you just in your own little world?”

Pete admitted: “I’m in my own little world, we’re in a bit of a bubble when we dance!” which caused Alison to take the opportunity to probe them about their rumored relationship and cheekily ask: ‘Is it a love bubble?’

However, Pete insisted: “Unfortunately it’s not a love bubble…” before mocking Alison, saying: “I mean, you were early, that was about 30 seconds before you walked in!”

Alison laughed and confessed: ‘It was there!’ as Pete continued: ‘You were right there! No, it’s not a love bubble, we have great chemistry because we have become very good friends.’

Gesturing to Jowita, he gushed, “She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, genuinely, not just on the dance side of things but outside of it and I think that helps us with the whole dance thing.”

Alison asked if the couple found the constant speculation about the nature of their relationship boring, to which Pete admitted: “Yeah, it’s always the same, I’m used to it.”

“Ten years is all anyone has been interested in that side of things… but we don’t really listen to that stuff.”

Dermot O’Leary was quick to defend his co-host and explained that Pete’s best friend Sam Thompson had been spreading rumours.

He insisted: ‘The thing is, we’re not like that, it’s not our fault, it’s Sam’s fault!’ Sam appears and says, “Oh no, he’s totally in love!” and bounces off the walls.’

In September, Pete opened up about his “failed” love life and shared his fears that he “might die alone” because he’s “not ready for a relationship.”

Pete admitted that he needs to “completely understand himself” before committing to a serious relationship and settling down.

Speaking to The Times magazine, he said: ‘I’m almost 36 years old. I want to get married and have children. I have been blessed with so many opportunities, but what’s the point if I can’t share them with anyone?

“Right now, I’m not ready to commit wholeheartedly to a romantic relationship because I still don’t fully understand myself.”

Pete’s previous girlfriends include fellow TOWIE star Megan McKenna, Shelby Tribble and Chloe Sims.