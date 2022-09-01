Strictly’s new line-up have always had star power… but can you guess who’s who?
Strictly Come Dancing is gearing up to return to the screens this month, with a host of familiar faces in the lineup.
And while stars like Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh, singer Fleur East and Bros’ Matt Goss dust off their dancing shoes, MailOnline looks back on their early years.
Can you guess who is who from these childhood photos?
Strictly Come Dancing's Kym Marsh has kept her brunette locks over the years, as she looks recognizable in this childhood photo
The lineup includes Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West, Ellie Taylor, Hamza Yassin, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Tony Adams, Molly Rainford and James Bye .
Former soap star Kym has kept her brunette locks and radiant smile, while she was caught wearing pigtails and bangs in an adorable throwback shot.
While Kaye, who regularly appears on the Loose Women panel, is instantly recognizable in her younger days.
Recoil! A young Richie Anderson, a former football player and radio personality, seems delighted with a hug and stood in his sweet picture
Not changed: while Kaye Adams is instantly recognizable in her younger years
A young Richie, a former football player and radio personality, appears delighted with a hug and was featured in his sweet photo.
Fleur hasn’t changed much either, with the bejeweled to keep glam even in her younger years.
And while Ellie made her fame by swimming, it looks like she was born strictly in an adorable photo of her in a ballet ensemble.
And while Ellie Simmonds made her fame by swimming, it looks like she was strictly birth-ready in an adorable photo of her in a ballet ensemble
Stylish: Fleur East hasn’t changed much either, with the bejeweled to keep glam even in her younger years
Presenter Tyler kept a tough look in his hip childhood photo, while singer Molly is instantly recognizable.
Strictly returns on September 17 with the pre-recorded launch show, pairing each celebrity with a professional dance partner ahead of the first live show on September 24.
Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will also return to the show, along with Anton Du Beke – who has permanently replaced former judge Bruno Tonioli.
Sweet; Ellie Taylor may have longer hair, but she hasn’t lost her bright smile
Cool dude: Host Tyler West kept a cool look in his trendy kid photo
Radiant: Singer Molly Rainford has kept her sassy smile over the years
While Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will once again host the show as presenters, Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark are teaming up again to host the spin-off show It Takes Two.
Deaf EastEnders actress Rose-Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are currently the reigning champions of Strictly after lifting the Glitterball Trophy last series.
In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars are celebrating 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.
To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.
The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for a launch show on September 17. The first live show will air on September 24, and It Takes Two returns on September 26
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”