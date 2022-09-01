Strictly’s new line-up have always had star power… but can you guess who’s who?

Strictly Come Dancing is gearing up to return to the screens this month, with a host of familiar faces in the lineup.

And while stars like Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh, singer Fleur East and Bros’ Matt Goss dust off their dancing shoes, MailOnline looks back on their early years.

Can you guess who is who from these childhood photos?

Who is it? Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh has kept her brunette locks over the years, as she looks recognizable in this childhood photo

The lineup includes Kym Marsh, Fleur East, Ellie Simonds, Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, Kaye Adams, Tyler West, Ellie Taylor, Hamza Yassin, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Tony Adams, Molly Rainford and James Bye .

Former soap star Kym has kept her brunette locks and radiant smile, while she was caught wearing pigtails and bangs in an adorable throwback shot.

While Kaye, who regularly appears on the Loose Women panel, is instantly recognizable in her younger days.

Recoil! A young Richie Anderson, a former football player and radio personality, seems delighted with a hug and stood in his sweet picture

Not changed: while Kaye Adams is instantly recognizable in her younger years

A young Richie, a former football player and radio personality, appears delighted with a hug and was featured in his sweet photo.

Fleur hasn’t changed much either, with the bejeweled to keep glam even in her younger years.

And while Ellie made her fame by swimming, it looks like she was born strictly in an adorable photo of her in a ballet ensemble.

Born Dancer: And while Ellie Simmonds made her fame by swimming, it looks like she was strictly birth-ready in an adorable photo of her in a ballet ensemble

Stylish: Fleur East hasn’t changed much either, with the bejeweled to keep glam even in her younger years

Presenter Tyler kept a tough look in his hip childhood photo, while singer Molly is instantly recognizable.

Strictly returns on September 17 with the pre-recorded launch show, pairing each celebrity with a professional dance partner ahead of the first live show on September 24.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will also return to the show, along with Anton Du Beke – who has permanently replaced former judge Bruno Tonioli.

Sweet; Ellie Taylor may have longer hair, but she hasn’t lost her bright smile

Cool dude: Host Tyler West kept a cool look in his trendy kid photo

Radiant: Singer Molly Rainford has kept her sassy smile over the years

While Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will once again host the show as presenters, Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark are teaming up again to host the spin-off show It Takes Two.

Deaf EastEnders actress Rose-Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are currently the reigning champions of Strictly after lifting the Glitterball Trophy last series.

In Series 20 of Strictly, the stars are celebrating 100 years of the BBC this year with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for a launch show on September 17. The first live show will air on September 24, and It Takes Two returns on September 26