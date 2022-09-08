Strictly’s Neil Jones puts on a romantic display with Love Island’s China Mills

<!–

They confirmed their romance during a trip to Paris last month.

And Strictly Neil Jones, 40, was all smiles as he walked hand in hand with his new Love Island girlfriend Chyna Mills, 23, at the People’s Pet Awards on Thursday.

The professional dancer looked smart in a navy suit and black tie as he socialized with the reality star at the star-studded event at the Grosvenor House.

China looked sensational in a silk blue dress with a neckline and fell to the floor.

The ITV2 star opted for a pair of white pointed toe shoes and carried her belongings in a coordinated bag.

She styled her dark locks slicked back in a chic center-parted hairstyle that revealed a radiant palette of makeup.

The pair seemed upbeat as they posed together for snaps next to two adorable puppies.

Neil and Chyna finally confirmed their romance when they stepped out hand in hand on a romantic trip to Paris last week.

It comes two years after Neil’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

According to The Sun, after arriving in Paris with Eurostar, the couple stayed at the four-star hotel Dadou in the French capital.

An onlooker in town told the publication: ‘Neil and Chyna looked very much loved and were completely relaxed in each other’s company.

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both seemed happy to be there.”

They added that the dancer “probably wanted to do something special” as it is a “new relationship” and their time together would soon be limited once training and rehearsals for the BBC dance show begin.

The pair first sparked rumors of a close bond after they were photographed leaving the Reality TV Awards after-party together in Chelsea.

An insider told the outlet that Neil and Chyna “get along really well and he’s completely taken with her.”

They said that Neil likes that Chyna is “fun and free-spirited” and “just having fun and enjoying each other’s company.”

On Monday to her Instagram account – Chyna teased a new relationship in a candid Q&A.

When asked who she was going to Paris with, the Yorkshire native replied sarcastically, “A friend” followed by a smiling emoji.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Neil and Chyna for comment.

The trip comes after Neil confirmed he had a special lady in his life during a Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month.

In May, Neil’s spokesperson confirmed he was single again following his divorce from his Miss Romania ex Sienna Hollen after dating for two months.

Prior to Sienna, Neil was paired with underwear model Sophie Lily Kerr and dancer Luisa Eusse.