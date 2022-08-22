Strictly’s Neil Jones ‘is dating Love Island’s Chyna Mills’ after being spotted together in Paris

Neil Jones is reportedly dating Love Island bombshell Chyna Mills.

The 40-year-old Strictly Come Dancing professional was seen holding hands with the reality TV star, 23, as they enjoyed a few days in Paris on a romantic getaway.

It comes two years after his previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

While the couple themselves uploaded several photos of the City of Love to their Instagram accounts, they left fans in suspense, wondering if they were official.

According to The sun the couple stayed at the four-star Dadou hotel in the French capital after arriving in Paris on Eurostar.

An onlooker in town told the publication: ‘Neil and Chyna looked very much loved and were completely relaxed in each other’s company.

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both seemed happy to be there.”

They added that the dancer “probably wanted to do something special” as it is a “new relationship” and their time together would soon be limited once training and rehearsals for the BBC dance show begin.

The pair first sparked rumors of a close bond after they were photographed leaving the Reality TV Awards after-party together in Chelsea.

An insider told the outlet that Neil and Chyna “get along really well and he’s completely taken with her.”

They said Neil likes that Chyna is “fun and free-spirited” and “just enjoys each other’s company.”

On Monday to her Instagram account – Chyna teased a new relationship in a candid Q&A.

When asked who she was going to Paris with, the Yorkshire native replied sarcastically, “A friend” followed by a smiling emoji.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Neil and Chyna for comment.

The trip comes after Neil confirmed he had a special lady in his life during a Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month.

The dance pro was recently spotted near Chyna after they were spotted holding hands leaving the Reality TV Awards afterparty in Chelsea.

Neil, who is currently rehearsing for Strictly’s new series, had previously maintained that he had been happily single since splitting from Miss Romania, Sienna Holden.

Now, in a candid Q&A, he has told fans that the situation with his love life may have changed.

Asked by one of his 241,000 Instagram followers, “Do you have a special lady in your life (and don’t say your mom)?”

Neil responded by posting a black and white photo of himself in his dressing room and he replied with a naughty emoji saying, “Maybe.”

He also told fans who asked about his mental health, “I’m in such a good place and feel very blessed with my life.”

A few weeks earlier, Neil’s spokesperson insisted he enjoyed being single and loving his life.

The spokesperson said: ‘Contrary to recent inaccurate source-based reports, Neil remains single.

“He hasn’t been in a relationship with anyone lately, nor on a series of dates with anyone. He is very happily single and focused on Strictly The Professionals Tour.’

Bombshell: Chyna (left, with Summer Botwe) was one of the bombshell participants during Love Island’s dramatic Casa Amor week

In May, Neil’s spokesperson confirmed he was single again following his divorce from his Miss Romania ex Sienna Hollen after dating for two months.

Prior to Sienna, Neil was paired with underwear model Sophie Lily Kerr and dancer Luisa Eusse.

Neil was married to fellow Strictly professional Katya Jones, 32, for 11 years, but they split in 2019 after Katya kissed her famous partner on the BBC ballroom show, Seann Walsh, while in London in October 2018.

The exes have remained close friends since announcing their breakup in August 2019 and often dance together as part of the professional group on Strictly.