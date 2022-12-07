Strictly’s Neil Jones, 40, enjoys a dinner date with girlfriend Chyna Mills, 24 in Mayfair

<!–

Neil Jones looked cheerful as he left a restaurant in Mayfair with his girlfriend Chyna Milla on Wednesday.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 40, linked arms with the Love Island beauty, 24, after they had dinner with his parents.

Neil had a casual figure for the evening as he wore a black jumper and matching jeans.

The TV star, who was previously married to Strictly co-star Katya Jones, also sported a pair of white sneakers and added to his look with a red bag.

Chyna pulled on a pale pink shirt over a black tank top and slim leather pants.

The reality star added height to her body with a pair of black open-toed heels and wrapped up in a quilted jacket for the evening.

The outing comes after Neil shared a gushing Instagram post last month wishing Chyna a happy 24th birthday.

He shared a photo of them kissing and wrote: “Happy birthday @chymills_ for the short time I’ve known you I loved every moment of it those LI guys losses are definitely my gain and I can’t wait for the world sees what you can do.’

He added, “I know you’re having the best day because I’ve got it organized / Love you.”

Chyna and Neil made their relationship public in August when they enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris.

They themselves posted several snaps of the City of Love to their Instagram accounts, but fans wondered if they were official.

According to The Sun, the couple stayed at the four-star Dadou hotel in the French capital after arriving in Paris on the Eurostar.

An onlooker in town told the publication, “Neil and Chyna looked very much loved and completely relaxed in each other’s company.

Chyna dated Jay Younger this year during her brief stint on Love Island, but ultimately remained friends with the Scotsman as a romantic relationship failed to blossom.

It comes two years after Neil’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse came to an end.