Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova shows off her chic style in a cream crop top at the LEGO store

Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova looked incredible on Tuesday as she attended the LEGO Flagship Store reopening party in London’s Leicester Square.

The Ukrainian-Slovenian dancer, 32, showed off her chic sense of style in a cream crop top and matching pants.

She ramped up her height in a pair of white heels as she posed for a sizzling photo at the fun event.

Nadiya looked radiant while sporting a natural dewy makeup look, while styling her blonde locks straight.

She was without her Strictly beau Kai Widdrington who she has been dating since January, following her divorce from ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot, 34, in 2021, with whom she shares her daughter Mila, five.

It comes after Nadiya revealed that she plans to rescue her relatives from war-torn Ukraine as soon as she gets the chance.

After months of tensions between Moscow and Kiev, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on February 24.

The Strictly dancer, who was joined by her boyfriend Kai at the National Reality Television Awards at Porchester Hall on Thursday night, spoke exclusively to Mail Online about her war-ravaged country.

“I think it affects us all,” she said. ‘I still have my father there and my grandparents, many friends, it is a very difficult subject to talk about. It is so hard.’

“The war has been going on since 2014, when my family was constantly involved, so it’s been a long time for me.”

She added: “I’m in touch with them and I’m helping as much as I can. I couldn’t get my father and grandmother anywhere near me, but they are there and they are safe at the moment, so as soon as I get the chance to get them I will.”

There was better news for Nadiya that night as she took home a much sought-after prize that night.

The professional dancer looked like a vision in a light blue chiffon dress with an elegant track.

The dress also had a belt element around the waist, drawing into her petite frame.

Meanwhile, Kai cut a neat figure in a black suit while dressing the look with a gray tie.