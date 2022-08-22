Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington enjoy a romantic Parisian getaway
They are read to show their stuff one more time when Strictly Come Dancing returns to the screens on September 17.
And Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova made the most of their downtime before the series kicks off on Tuesday with a romantic getaway in Paris.
Go to Instagram de pro dance couple, who confirmed they were dating in April, beamed for the camera as they cuddled in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Nadiya, 32, cut a chic figure in a cropped alabaster blazer which she paired with stylish black trousers.
The stunner opted for a simple makeup look and let her blonde locks fall to her shoulders while shielding her eyes behind oversized shades.
Meanwhile, Kai, 26, looked low-key in a beige navy sports jacket layered over a gray t-shirt and dark combat pants.
He put on aviator glasses and lovingly wrapped his arm around his lover as they captured the moment.
Kai wrote, “From Paris with ❤️”, while Nadiya quickly added champagne, heart and croissant emojis.
Nadiya has been dating her Strictly co-star since January, following her divorce from ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot, 34, in 2021, with whom she shares daughter Mila, five.
After the couple moved in together, a source told the Sun: ‘Moving in together was an obvious next step for Nadiya and Kai. They have grown so close and it just made sense.
It comes after Strictly Come Dancing bosses reportedly opened an investigation into a business after the show’s dancers performed at £500 a night promotional parties.
Dancers including Nadiya, Kai and Giovanni Pernice agreed to dance at promotional parties across the country.
Mimicking the famous show but in no way affiliated with the BBC, the shows offer fans the chance to enjoy a ‘weekend away with your favorite Strictly stars’.
A source told the publication: ‘As a publicly funded company, the BBC has to be careful with its commercial guidelines, but there is a definite gray area when it comes to performers.
“The dancers being booked to perform at private events is not the same as recreating a scene for an advertisement.”
While the company’s website states that they are not endorsed by the partnership, their website features a version of the show’s famous glitter ball and a similar purple color scheme.
They say guests will “get up close and personal with the stars of Strictly Come Dancing for a truly intimate experience like no other – learn to dance with them and hear all about their Strictly journeys.”
The BBC policy states: ‘Actors and performers appearing in BBC output must not appear in promotional work, including advertisements, in a manner that mimics or replicates their on-air roles for the BBC.’
Other stars such as Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer are also booked to appear.
Judge Anton Du Beke is also expected to perform at the shows with his professional partner and co-star Erin Boag.
MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Nadiya Bychkova, Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington and BBC for comment.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”