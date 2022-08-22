Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington enjoy a romantic Parisian getaway

They are read to show their stuff one more time when Strictly Come Dancing returns to the screens on September 17.

And Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova made the most of their downtime before the series kicks off on Tuesday with a romantic getaway in Paris.

Go to Instagram de pro dance couple, who confirmed they were dating in April, beamed for the camera as they cuddled in front of the Eiffel Tower.

‘From Paris with love’: Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington enjoy a romantic French getaway ahead of the show’s new season

Lovebirds: Kai wrote: ‘From Paris with ❤️’, while Nadiya quickly added champagne, heart and croissant emojis

Nadiya, 32, cut a chic figure in a cropped alabaster blazer which she paired with stylish black trousers.

The stunner opted for a simple makeup look and let her blonde locks fall to her shoulders while shielding her eyes behind oversized shades.

Meanwhile, Kai, 26, looked low-key in a beige navy sports jacket layered over a gray t-shirt and dark combat pants.

Cute couple: Nadiya has been dating her Strictly co-star since January, following her divorce from ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot, 34, in 2021, with whom she shares daughter Mila, five (pictured earlier this month)

He put on aviator glasses and lovingly wrapped his arm around his lover as they captured the moment.

Kai wrote, “From Paris with ❤️”, while Nadiya quickly added champagne, heart and croissant emojis.

Nadiya has been dating her Strictly co-star since January, following her divorce from ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot, 34, in 2021, with whom she shares daughter Mila, five.

After the couple moved in together, a source told the Sun: ‘Moving in together was an obvious next step for Nadiya and Kai. They have grown so close and it just made sense.

Drama: It comes after Strictly Come Dancing bosses reportedly opened an investigation into a business after the show’s dancers performed at £500 a night promotional parties

It comes after Strictly Come Dancing bosses reportedly opened an investigation into a business after the show’s dancers performed at £500 a night promotional parties.

Dancers including Nadiya, Kai and Giovanni Pernice agreed to dance at promotional parties across the country.

Mimicking the famous show but in no way affiliated with the BBC, the shows offer fans the chance to enjoy a ‘weekend away with your favorite Strictly stars’.

Oh no: Dancers agreed to dance at promotional parties across the country (Giovanni Pernice, right, Kai Widdrington, left)

A source told the publication: ‘As a publicly funded company, the BBC has to be careful with its commercial guidelines, but there is a definite gray area when it comes to performers.

“The dancers being booked to perform at private events is not the same as recreating a scene for an advertisement.”

While the company’s website states that they are not endorsed by the partnership, their website features a version of the show’s famous glitter ball and a similar purple color scheme.

Problems in sight? All three dancers feature prominently in travel agency Donahey’s ad for ‘Dancing With The Stars Weekends’, which costs fans £500 per person for the three-night break

They say guests will “get up close and personal with the stars of Strictly Come Dancing for a truly intimate experience like no other – learn to dance with them and hear all about their Strictly journeys.”

The BBC policy states: ‘Actors and performers appearing in BBC output must not appear in promotional work, including advertisements, in a manner that mimics or replicates their on-air roles for the BBC.’

Other stars such as Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer are also booked to appear.

Judge Anton Du Beke is also expected to perform at the shows with his professional partner and co-star Erin Boag.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Nadiya Bychkova, Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington and BBC for comment.

Judge: Anton Du Beke is also expected to perform at the shows with his professional partner and co-star Erin Boag