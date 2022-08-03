Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova and beau Kai Widdrington property hunt for their first home

Strictly lovebirds Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington were spotted on property in London on Wednesday.

The pro dance couple, who first moved in together in May, appeared elated when they visited an estate agent ahead of the new dance competition series that kicks off on September 7.

The Ukrainian-Slovenian dancer, 32, cut a casual figure in an oversized £150 Ralph Lauren hoodie which she paired with light gray leggings.

The star wore a natural palette of makeup under mirrored sunglasses, while straightening her blonde locks.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Kai looked unobtrusive in a beige Essentials sweater and black cargo pants.

The beloved couple both wore matching Nike high-tops as they perused the property in the agent’s window before entering.

Nadiya has been dating her Strictly co-star since January, following her divorce from ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot, 34, in 2021, with whom she shares daughter Mila, five.

After the couple moved in together, a source told The sun: ‘Moving in together was an obvious next step for Nadiya and Kai. They have grown so close and it just made sense.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the new series will film a pre-recorded launch show on this date, meaning viewers will likely see the famous contestants along with their dance partners over the weekend of September 10.

Strictly bosses have released a statement confirming the date and inviting fans to apply for tickets.

They wrote: ‘Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!

‘The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamor and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re thrilled to welcome another studio audience for the shows this year.

Hosted by the highly talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.

“Registration is now open to be part of the exciting Launch Show, which will be taped ahead of this year’s live shows on Wednesday, September 7.”

On the occasion of the BBC's 100th anniversary, the professional dancers will perform a special group routine like they've never done before.

In another statement, Strictly bosses said fans can raffle to watch a recording of the special performance on August 24.

They said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers throw a party like only they can, with a group number filled with all the usual sparkle and glamour.

“Maybe there will be a few surprises too, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favorite BBC shows.”

Meanwhile, four new professional dancers have joined the lineup, meaning a total of 20 professionals are set to take their skills to the BBC show’s dance floor later this year – the biggest dancer lineup in history. from the show.

The four new world-class dancers completing this year’s professional troupe are European Cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkas.