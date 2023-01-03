Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova and beau Kai Widdrington attempt Yorkshire accents in hysterical clip

Strictly Come Dancing couple Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington tried on a Yorkshire accent in a cute Instagram clip on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian stunner, 33, and Southampton-born beau, 27, took on the roles of northern barkeeps in the silly skit ahead of visiting the region on tour.

The duo reunited with former Strictly star Dan Walker, 45, using his Channel 5 news desk as their stage.

The video begins with Nadiya cleaning a glass as if she were behind a bar with Dan, who was paired with the blonde beauty in the BBC series in 2021, asking, ‘Are you still serving?’.

Trying to use her best Nordic accent, she said, “Hey honey, we’ll shut up.”

Where Dan asks, “Oh, is everything okay?” and Nadiya replies, ‘We’re going on a tour’.

“With Dave?” Dan asked, only for a voice to come off screen to yell, “No, I’m dropped, she’s got a new boy in.”

‘Come on Dave’ said Nadiya, ‘new boy is a dancer but his Yorkshire isn’t great’.

Then Kai appears from under the desk and while trying on his own Northern twang he said ‘Hey honey, the tour starts in May and goes all over the UK’.

Eventually the pair collapse in fits of laughter with Kai being forced onto his feet and exclaiming ‘my knees!’ in pain.

Dan captioned the clip: “Big #YorkshireBarmaid news… she’s got a new job, for the new year… with a ‘new boy’ (whom you may recognize).”

It comes after the beloved couple shared a slew of snaps with Nadiya’s daughter Mila, six, on Instagram on Monday.

The couple has been in a relationship for the past 11 months and they moved in together over the summer.

The professional dancer couple couldn’t contain their smiles as they wrapped their hands around the little one as they enjoyed the holiday season in Belgium.

Nadiya looked nothing short of sensational as she donned a black shimmering mini dress with large cut-outs at the waist.

The dancer wore a pair of silver earrings and straightened her long blonde hair.

She applied a glamorous makeup palette, including a smoky eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick.

Kai looked good in a black turtleneck and dark jeans as he sat next to Nadiya and Mila.

Mila wore a black and white plaid dress over a ribbed sweater and knit tights as she posed for the adorable photo.

The pair looked smitten as they cozy up together and were joined by a friend in the blink of an eye.

Nadiya wrote: ‘Magical time in Belgium. Wishing you all a healthy, happy and safe 2023. So excited for what it has to offer.”

The professional dancer confirmed the couple’s romance in April 2022 after dating for a ‘few months’.

In an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, she said, “We’ve been seeing each other well for a few months now.

“It’s still early and we’re rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there was very little free time.

“But we get to know each other more and more every day. He is kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him.’

The dancer shares daughter Mila with her ex-fiancée, Slovenian footballer Matija Škarabot, from whom she divorced in early 2021.