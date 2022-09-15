Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse reveals she has 10 Ukranian refugees living in her home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Motsi Mabuse has revealed that she currently has 10 Ukrainian refugees in her home amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 41, lives in Frankfurt, Germany with her husband Evgenij Vozynuk, who is from Ukraine.

In an excerpt from her book My Own Rhythm, seen by The Mirror, Motsi told how Evgenij’s parents live with them, along with some other people.

Helping hand: Motsi Mabuse revealed she currently has 10 Ukrainian refugees in her home amid ongoing Russian invasion

She wrote: “We were asleep when Evgenij’s mother called us on FaceTime at 5 a.m. and said, ‘Bombs are falling.’ It was so shocking.

“His parents couldn’t leave the country for a week, but eventually they crossed the border and we currently have about 10 people living with us – our family and refugees. We’re trying to move everyone.

“Life is very different now that my in-laws have moved in with us, possibly forever.”

Motsi admitted that she is taking some time to get used to the new setup, especially with the language barrier as she doesn’t speak Russian.

Couple: The Strictly Come Dancing star, 41, lives in Frankfurt, Germany with her husband Evgenij Vozynuk, who is from Ukraine (pictured in 2018)

The dancer confirmed that she was in a relationship with Evjenij in 2015 and they tied the knot two years later.

Ukrainian refugees can be given war status throughout the EU.

Germany is one of the leaders in accepting Ukrainian refugees into the EU, second only to Poland.

According to VisitUkraineSo far more than 900,000 Ukrainians have found refuge in Germany.

Ukrainians with a biometric passport do not need a visa to enter Germany and can stay for up to 90 days. They must then apply for a residence permit.

After receiving a residence permit, they are allowed to work and are entitled to all rights and obligations under German labor law.

Purely professional: It comes after Motsi claimed there are no strong blondes among the Strictly Come Dancing juries, insisting that the panel gets the job done but isn’t friendly outside of work

It comes after Motsi admitted there are no strong blondes among the Strictly Come Dancing juries, and he insists the panel got the job done, but isn’t friendly outside of work.

The star, who has been a judge on the BBC’s ballroom dance competition since 2019, says she and Anton Du Beke, 56, Craig Revel Horwood, 57, and chief judge Shirley Ballas, 62, might wish each other well on special occasions, but otherwise they would they all prefer to spend time at home.

When asked if they are “friends” and spend time together outside of work, she said: The Telegraph: ‘No. None of that. There are those moments when you write ‘Happy birthday’ or something like that.’

She described their relationship as ‘professional’ and added: ‘In Germany we have had the same judges for 10 years and there is a basis of friendship. It’s different in the UK.’

“There’s so much pressure — it’s prime time, so you get in, you do the work, and everyone just wants to go home.”

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 17 September at 6.10pm.