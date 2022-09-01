Strictly’s Molly Rainford flashes her toned midriff at Gary Barlow’s A Different Stage premiere

Strictly’s Molly Rainford showed off her incredibly toned figure on Thursday as she walked the red carpet at the London premiere of Gary Barlow: A Different Stage.

The singer, 21, who will appear in the upcoming dance competition series, looked stunning in a colorful tracksuit she wore over a black bandeau top.

The ensemble consisted of graphic trousers and a matching jacket that Molly slung casually over her shoulders while showing off her toned stomach and navy piercing.

On the autobiographical show at the Duke Of York Theater, the former Take That star recounts the journey of a lifetime alongside the music of his incredible career.

Molly let the blonde locks fall in a natural wave while accentuating her natural beauty with a touch of makeup.

The stunner completed the look with a selection of silver jewelry while wearing her gear in comfy trainers.

Singer Gary, 51, cut a neat figure in a black suit and sequined shirt as he serenaded fans before the performance.

When he went to the balcony of the theater, he wore his salt and pepper locks smooth back and sported a neatly trimmed beard.

Meanwhile, Love Island star Amy Hart was the radiant mom-to-be every inch as she showed off her baby bump.

West End: The show has reached London’s West End after touring the country

Brave: The show covers Gary’s life, including the deaths of his father and of his daughter Poppy, his fourth child with wife Dawn, who was stillborn in 2012.

The 30-year-old pregnant reality star looked chic in a flowing pink dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out details.

Showing off a soft golden glow, she wore her blond locks back and away from her face in an elegant bun.

Amy’s makeup was complete with dewy foundation, a glossy nude lip, and mascara lashes.

Jenni Falconer, 46, and Mica Paris, 53, both put on leggy displays in provocative ensembles taking their seats in the theater.

The show, which lasts for fourteen days, allows the audience to ‘go behind the curtain, without limits in this special performance’.

Gary said: ‘I have enjoyed playing ‘A Different Stage’ on stages across the country for the past few months. Bringing it to London is a dream and The Duke of York’s Theater is the perfect setting for this story.”

Fans: Former strict judge Bruno Tonioli, 66, appeared in a good mood at the premiere

Siblings: Busted Tom Fletcher, 37, was joined by his actress sister Carrie Hope, 29″

Speaking with The Daily Mail Gary revealed He first began developing more than a year ago with writer Tim Firth, is touchingly ‘actually a celebration of my father’, who died in 2009, at the age of 71.

His mother, Marjorie, caught A Different Stage when it played six consecutive nights at her local theatre, The Brindley in Cheshire. She was moved by her son’s tribute to his father, Colin.

The show also looks at the death of Poppy, his fourth child with wife Dawn, who was stillborn in 2012.

Grrr: Julia Bradbury, 52 (left) and Nicki Chapman, 55, (right) both opted for animal print

Hunky: Alfie Boe, 48, looked every inch of the hunk in a form-fitting shirt which he wore open to reveal glimpses of chest hair

He emphasized that although he appears on the show, “I am not an actor in this.” Instead, he just “authenticly” recounts some of the situations he’s been in over the years — like when his career collapsed and he didn’t have a record deal at age 29.

“I was disappointed in myself,” he said—and it showed in his binge eating something sweet, followed by potato chips.

The only good news was that “there were no drugs involved.” Maybe because “Robbie’s (Williams) drug thing scared me,” or “maybe because of the Frodsham upbringing, they weren’t there.”