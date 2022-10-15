Strictly’s Molly Rainford and pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin put on a flirty display at the NTAs

Strictly professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin and famed contestant Molly Rainford put on a flirty display at the National Television Awards this week.

Nikita, 24, who split from his girlfriend of five years fellow dancer Nicole Wirt, was spotted socializing with the actress, 21, after MailOnline exclusively revealed that they are dating.

Molly looked sensational in a floor-length dress with a split leg, looking lovingly into Nikita’s eyes.

Adorable: Strictly professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, 24, and celebrity contestant Molly Rainford, 21, put on a flirty display at the National Television Awards this week

She wore her blond locks in a straight style with one side cropped and secured with a pearl-encrusted grip.

The pro looked friendly in a black suit with a white shirt and patent leather shoes as he talked to Molly.

MailOnline revealed that the couple couldn’t take their eyes off each other as they flirted together until the wee hours after the awards ceremony.

Their blossoming romance comes a week after it was revealed that Nikita, who teams up with Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, split from his girlfriend, Nicole Wirt.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Molly and Nikita couldn’t take their eyes off each other all night.

“They didn’t mind who they could see flirting and chatting – and Molly had a big smile on her face.”

It’s all over: Their blossoming romance comes a week after it was revealed that Nikita had separated from his girlfriend of five years, Nicole Wirt (the former couple pictured)

They added: “The chemistry between them was clear and they even waited for them both to get safely into the taxis at the end of the night, but it looked like they were making arrangements to continue the afterparty together.” to make.’

Nikita and Molly were seen leaving the NTA’s after-party held at Wembley’s Brent Civic Center together, resisting the urge to hold hands as they left the venue.

MailOnline has reached out to Strictly and Molly’s representatives for comment.

Stunning: Nikita and Molly partied until 1am, despite having to train for the Strictly live show on Saturday (Pictured at National Television Awards)

Nikita and Molly partied until 1am despite having to train for Saturday’s Strictly live show, while many of their co-stars chose to skip the ceremony.

A source said that Nikita was eager to “focus” on this series Strictly and that the couple’s long-distance relationship was no longer working for them.

Nikita is competing for the Strictly Glitter Ball trophy this year with swimmer Ellie, while CBBC presenter Molly already tops the leaderboard alongside her professional partner Carlos Gu.

In the latest BBC series, Nikita was rumored to be in a relationship with his famous partner Tilly Ramsay, 20, but the couple are just good friends.

Duo: Nikita teams up with Ellie Simmonds and the Paralympic swimmer is hailed for ‘breaking prejudice about what a dancer can be’ by the dwarf community