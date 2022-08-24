Strictly’s Lisa Armstrong puts on a leggy display in a she joins Strictly professionals for filming

<!–

Strictly Come Dancing will hit the screens again on September 17.

And Lisa Armstrong put on a leggy show as she joined the show’s professionals to pre-record some group routines on Tuesday.

The show’s lead makeup artist 45 cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt dress and was carrying a £1,700 Louis Vuitton bag when she arrived at the Elstree studios in London.

Lisa, who divorced Ant McPartlin in 2018, shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses while tying her blonde locks high in a ponytail.

Makeup-free Lisa put her feet up in comfortable sneakers and sipped a cup of coffee as she prepared for a busy day.

Also among the arrivals was Dianne Buswell who showed off her slim figure in tight workout clothes.

Dancer: Among the arrivals was also Dianne Buswell who showed off her slim figure in tight workout clothes

The Australian stunner wore green leggings and a black top which she layered with a chic blazer.

Gorka Marquez appeared elated as he followed him in sunglasses and a large canvas bag from LuLu Lemon.

They were joined by some of the show’s newest professionals, including Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Happy to be back? Gorka Marquez appeared delighted as he followed him in sunglasses and a large LuLu Lemon canvas bag.

Newcomers: They were also joined by some of the show’s newest dancers, including Michelle Tsiakkas (left) and Vitto Coppola (right)

Hello! Nancy Xu glimpsed her midriff in a gray sweater as she arrived for a hard day’s work

It comes after it was revealed that the show would see its stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Relaxed: Carlos Gu took advantage of the sunny weather and enjoyed a rest on a wall

The 20th series of Saturday night’s dance competition also includes the return to the Blackpool Tower ballroom after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James said: ‘We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks, so it’s fantastic to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.’

In a recent statement, Strictly bosses said fans can raffle to see a recording of the special centenary performance taking place on August 24.

Coming soon: Strictly Come Dancing sees its professional stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week returning to screens on September 17

They said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers throw a party like only they can, with a group number filled with all the usual sparkle and glamour.

“Maybe there will be a few surprises too, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favorite BBC shows.”

The 15 contestants participating in the upcoming Strictly series have already been confirmed.

Among the participants are presenter Helen Skelton, former Bros singer Matt Goss, actress Kym Marsh and retired Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams.