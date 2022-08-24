WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Strictly’s Lisa Armstrong puts on a leggy display in a she joins Strictly professionals for filming

Entertainment
By Merry

Make-up artist Lisa Armstrong undresses in a leggy display case in a black T-shirt dress and carries a £1,700 Louis Vuitton bag as she joins Strictly professionals for filming ahead of the show’s 20th series

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline

Published: 12:44, 24 August 2022 | Updated: 12:44, 24 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Strictly Come Dancing will hit the screens again on September 17.

And Lisa Armstrong put on a leggy show as she joined the show’s professionals to pre-record some group routines on Tuesday.

The show’s lead makeup artist 45 cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt dress and was carrying a £1,700 Louis Vuitton bag when she arrived at the Elstree studios in London.

Casual: Lisa Armstrong, 45, sported a leggy display in a black T-shirt dress and carried a £1,700 Louis Vuitton bag as she joined Strictly professionals for filming in London on Wednesday

Casual: Lisa Armstrong, 45, sported a leggy display in a black T-shirt dress and carried a £1,700 Louis Vuitton bag as she joined Strictly professionals for filming in London on Wednesday

Lisa, who divorced Ant McPartlin in 2018, shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses while tying her blonde locks high in a ponytail.

Makeup-free Lisa put her feet up in comfortable sneakers and sipped a cup of coffee as she prepared for a busy day.

Also among the arrivals was Dianne Buswell who showed off her slim figure in tight workout clothes.

Hard at work: Lisa, who divorced Ant McPartlin in 2018, shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses while tying her blonde locks high in a ponytail

Hard at work: Lisa, who divorced Ant McPartlin in 2018, shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses while tying her blonde locks high in a ponytail

Hard at work: Lisa, who divorced Ant McPartlin in 2018, shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses while tying her blonde locks high in a ponytail

Dancer: Among the arrivals was also Dianne Buswell who showed off her slim figure in tight workout clothes

Dancer: Among the arrivals was also Dianne Buswell who showed off her slim figure in tight workout clothes

Dancer: Among the arrivals was also Dianne Buswell who showed off her slim figure in tight workout clothes

The Australian stunner wore green leggings and a black top which she layered with a chic blazer.

Gorka Marquez appeared elated as he followed him in sunglasses and a large canvas bag from LuLu Lemon.

They were joined by some of the show’s newest professionals, including Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Happy to be back? Gorka Marquez appeared delighted as he followed him in sunglasses and a large LuLu Lemon canvas bag.

Happy to be back? Gorka Marquez appeared delighted as he followed him in sunglasses and a large LuLu Lemon canvas bag.

Happy to be back? Gorka Marquez appeared delighted as he followed him in sunglasses and a large LuLu Lemon canvas bag.

Newcomers: They were also joined by some of the show's newest dancers, including Michelle Tsiakkas (pictured)

Newcomers: They were also joined by some of the show's newest dancers, including Michelle Tsiakkas (pictured)

Ready to rock: Italian dancer Vitto Coppola also arrived for his first day

Ready to rock: Italian dancer Vitto Coppola also arrived for his first day

Newcomers: They were also joined by some of the show’s newest dancers, including Michelle Tsiakkas (left) and Vitto Coppola (right)

Hello! Nancy Xu glimpsed her midriff in a gray sweater as she arrived for a hard day's work

Hello! Nancy Xu glimpsed her midriff in a gray sweater as she arrived for a hard day's work

Hello! Nancy Xu glimpsed her midriff in a gray sweater as she arrived for a hard day’s work

It comes after it was revealed that the show would see its stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week.

To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.

The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.

Relaxed: Carlos Gu took advantage of the sunny weather and enjoyed a rest on a wall

Relaxed: Carlos Gu took advantage of the sunny weather and enjoyed a rest on a wall

Relaxed: Carlos Gu took advantage of the sunny weather and enjoyed a rest on a wall

The 20th series of Saturday night’s dance competition also includes the return to the Blackpool Tower ballroom after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James said: ‘We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks, so it’s fantastic to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.’

In a recent statement, Strictly bosses said fans can raffle to see a recording of the special centenary performance taking place on August 24.

Coming soon: Strictly Come Dancing sees its professional stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week returning to screens on September 17

Coming soon: Strictly Come Dancing sees its professional stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week returning to screens on September 17

Coming soon: Strictly Come Dancing sees its professional stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week returning to screens on September 17

They said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers throw a party like only they can, with a group number filled with all the usual sparkle and glamour.

“Maybe there will be a few surprises too, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favorite BBC shows.”

The 15 contestants participating in the upcoming Strictly series have already been confirmed.

Among the participants are presenter Helen Skelton, former Bros singer Matt Goss, actress Kym Marsh and retired Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams.

STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

KYM MARSH

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116413 551 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter

Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”

RICHIE ANDERSON

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116414 199 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 34

Profession: radio host

Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’

ELLIE SIMMONDS

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 339 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 27

Profession: former athlete

Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”

TYLER WEST

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116415 926 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 26

Profession: radio dj

Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”

ELLIE TAYLORO

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116416 436 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 38

Profession: Comedian

Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’

TONY ADAMS MBE

Profession: Retired football player and manager

Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210851 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

JAMES SPORTS

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288533 376 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 38

Profession: EastEnders actor

James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”

HELEN SKELTON

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

1660387533 233 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Helen Skelton is CONFIRMED as the

Age: 39

Profession: TV and radio channel

Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”

WILL MELLOR

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 786 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 46

Profession: Actor

Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s had some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’

KAYE ADAMS

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116417 431 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 59

Profession: Television host

Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’

JAYDE ADAMS

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116418 650 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 37

Profession: Comedian

Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’

MAT GOSS

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

1660116419 336 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 BGT star Molly Rainford is the

Age: 53

Profession: Singer

Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’

MOLLY RAINFORD

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 587 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 21

Profession: Singer

Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”

FLEUR EAST

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

1660210852 837 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Former X Factor star Fleur East

Age: 34

Profession: Singer

fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

HAMZA YASSIN

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

1660288534 125 Strictly Come Dancing 2022 EastEnders actor James Bye announced as 14

Age: 35

Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jessica Alves, 39, reveals…

Merry

Lily Collins is preened by a glam squad…

Merry

Tyson Fury like you’ve never seen…

Merry
1 of 3,395

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More