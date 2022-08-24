Strictly’s Lisa Armstrong puts on a leggy display in a she joins Strictly professionals for filming
Make-up artist Lisa Armstrong undresses in a leggy display case in a black T-shirt dress and carries a £1,700 Louis Vuitton bag as she joins Strictly professionals for filming ahead of the show’s 20th series
Strictly Come Dancing will hit the screens again on September 17.
And Lisa Armstrong put on a leggy show as she joined the show’s professionals to pre-record some group routines on Tuesday.
The show’s lead makeup artist 45 cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt dress and was carrying a £1,700 Louis Vuitton bag when she arrived at the Elstree studios in London.
Lisa, who divorced Ant McPartlin in 2018, shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses while tying her blonde locks high in a ponytail.
Makeup-free Lisa put her feet up in comfortable sneakers and sipped a cup of coffee as she prepared for a busy day.
Also among the arrivals was Dianne Buswell who showed off her slim figure in tight workout clothes.
The Australian stunner wore green leggings and a black top which she layered with a chic blazer.
Gorka Marquez appeared elated as he followed him in sunglasses and a large canvas bag from LuLu Lemon.
They were joined by some of the show’s newest professionals, including Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu and Michelle Tsiakkas.
It comes after it was revealed that the show would see its stars celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week.
To mark the centenary, the Strictly couples will either dance ‘to a theme song from an iconic BBC program or pay tribute to one of the BBC’s most beloved services’.
The anniversary show will also feature two special routines by the professionals: one will honor the BBC’s Natural History Programming unit, while the other will see the dancers ‘crash’ a number of flagship shows.
The 20th series of Saturday night’s dance competition also includes the return to the Blackpool Tower ballroom after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James said: ‘We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks, so it’s fantastic to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.’
In a recent statement, Strictly bosses said fans can raffle to see a recording of the special centenary performance taking place on August 24.
They said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers throw a party like only they can, with a group number filled with all the usual sparkle and glamour.
“Maybe there will be a few surprises too, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favorite BBC shows.”
The 15 contestants participating in the upcoming Strictly series have already been confirmed.
Among the participants are presenter Helen Skelton, former Bros singer Matt Goss, actress Kym Marsh and retired Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft ones.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s had some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”