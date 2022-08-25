Strictly’s Kai Widdrington gushes over girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova as he marks her 33rd birthday

<!–

They finally confirmed they were dating in April after months of speculation.

And Strictly Come Dancing’s Kai Widdrington proudly gushed over girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova on Wednesday as he marked her 33rd birthday.

The professional dancer, 27, uploaded a series of romantic snaps of the couple sweetly saying, “You are my everything.”

Between the images, the couple looked elated, with Nadiya in a ravishing red dress walking around in front of the camera.

While others saw them atop the Eiffel Tower on their recent outing to Paris.

At his post, Kai wrote: ‘Happy birthday my baby girl ️

‘Thank you for being the beautiful person you are, I am reminded every day by the smiles and laughter we have together, how lucky I am to have you in my life. You are my Everything.’

Responding to his message in the comments, Nadiya added: ‘My baby❤️.’

Just a day before, it was Nadiya’s turn to pay a birthday tribute to Kai, with the birthdays being just a day apart.

Alongside a trio of snaps from their trip to Paris, Nadiya wrote: ‘Congratulations my baby. You make this world a better place, because of the person you are… I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for making me laugh every day. Thank you for you. ❤️.’

With strict preparations to return to the screens next month, the couple made the most of their free time along with their romantic trip to Paris.

Go to Instagram de pro dance couple, who confirmed they were dating in April, beamed for the camera as they cuddled in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Nadiya cut a chic figure in a cropped alabaster blazer which she paired with stylish black trousers.

The stunner opted for a simple makeup look and let her blonde locks fall to her shoulders while shielding her eyes behind oversized shades.

Meanwhile, Kai, 26, looked low-key in a beige navy sports jacket layered over a gray t-shirt and dark combat pants.