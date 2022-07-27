Strictly’s Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova look smitten as they join dancers at rehearsals

Strictly lovebirds Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova looked as smitten as ever when they arrived at rehearsals with their professional co-stars on Tuesday.

The couple, who have been dating since January, looked stylish as they chatted as they arrived at group rehearsals for Strict’s upcoming series.

This week, the 19 professional dancers returned to the studios for group rehearsals, which will run throughout the summer, ahead of the show’s 2022 episode.

Arriving at the studios for the second day of rehearsal, Kai, 26, kept it casual in black slacks and a dark graphic tee, which he wore under a cream jacket.

The dancer and choreographer kept himself comfortable in a pair of black sneakers and kept his essentials in a black backpack, while also holding a Tom Ford shopping bag.

He seemed to be in a jovial spirit as he flashed a huge smile and his dark brown locks in a sleek styled back.

Kai was eager to chat with his girlfriend Nadiya, who looked effortlessly chic in black shorts and a white T-shirt with a face over it.

The Ukrainian-Slovenian ballroom dancer, 32, styled her outfit with a gray blazer and stayed comfortable in a pair of gray sneakers.

She slung a gray handbag over one arm and shielded her eyes from the sun with large black sunglasses.

Nadiya straightened her golden locks loosely and held a cup of coffee in one hand as she talked to her beau.

The pair were joined by their fellow Strictly professionals and newcomers to the BBC series when they arrived for rehearsals.

Amy Dowden – who tied the knot with fiancé Ben Jones this month – looked casual as she wore a light blue long-sleeved midi dress and a pair of gold sandals.

The professional dancer, 31, let her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her look with a light makeup.

She stepped out with her boyfriend Cameron Lombard, who opted for a laid-back look while wearing a navy blue sweater with black pants.

Cameron is a recent addition to the Strictly cast, joining the show on last year’s series, while Amy has been on the program since 2017.

